ASEAN Mayors, Governors Gather in Laos to Focus on Connectivity, Sustainability

Vientiane is hosting the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASEAN Capitals 2024 (MGMAC 2024) and the ASEAN Mayors Forum 2024 (AMF 2024) from 18-19 September. These events bring together leaders from ASEAN cities, provinces, and capitals under the theme “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience for Sustainable Development of ASEAN Cities.”

The forum provides a platform for governors, mayors, and municipal leaders to discuss key urban challenges such as climate resilience, smart city technologies, sustainable economic growth, and green tourism. The event aims to strengthen ASEAN cities’ and local governments’ commitment to regional growth, cooperation, and integration. The forum is expected to culminate with the adoption of the Vientiane Declaration.

Athsaphangthong Siphandone, Governor of Vientiane, expressed his optimism for the event, stating, “This forum offers an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and impactful outcomes that will benefit all our cities. I look forward to productive discussions ahead.”

Supported by United Cities and Local Governments Asia Pacific (UCLG ASPAC), AMF 2024 and MGMAC 2024 emphasize sustainable urban development, improving connectivity, and creating livable cities. The discussions align with ASEAN’s post-2025 vision and aim to promote collaboration and innovation across the region to address common urban challenges.

“This is a crucial platform for exchanging ideas and collaborating as our cities face shared challenges. May this forum pave the way for a resilient, sustainable, and well-connected ASEAN,” said Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary General of ASEAN.