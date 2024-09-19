Namtheun 2 Wins ASEAN-OSHNET Excellence Award for Outstanding Safety Performance

Namtheun 2 was recognized for its excellent health and safety performance at the 5th ASEAN Occupational Safety and Health Network (OSHNET) Awards, held on 11 September.

The award was presented at an event organized by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower, which also featured the 11th ASEAN-OSHNET Conference, a Policy Dialogue on Enhancing Safety through Global Supply Chains, and the 25th ASEAN-OSHNET Coordinating Board Meeting.

The ASEAN-OSHNET Excellence Awards honor companies across the ASEAN region for their achievements in occupational safety and health. The awards highlight outstanding practices and contributions that support the region’s goal of fostering a skilled and competitive workforce.

The Government of Laos, through the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, nominated Nam Theun 2 for the award, recognizing the company’s strong safety culture and excellent performance.

Nam Theun 2’s CEO, Marc-Antoine Rupp, expressed pride in the company’s commitment to health and safety.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award,” he said. “This accolade reflects the development of our safety culture and reaffirms Nam Theun 2’s steadfast commitment to health and safety.”

“Our safety performance highlights our dedication to achieving Zero Harm. It also underscores the success of our targeted safety programs, which focus on critical areas and key safety indicators.”

“I extend my sincere gratitude to every employee, contractor, and member of the local community who contributed to this achievement. Their unwavering commitment to safety ensures that we all return home safely each day.” Marc-Antoine added.