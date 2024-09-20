Lao Dancer Phetnilan “Golf” Keovongsy Wins Third at Kaohsiung Breaking Championship

Lao dancer Phetnilan “Golf” Keovongsy, also known as Bboy KA-G, secured third place in the single dance competition at the Kaohsiung Respect Culture Breaking International Championship 2024, held in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on 15 September.

Golf was the sole representative from Laos at the event, earning his spot by winning the Lao HipHop Festival 2024 in May.

Competing against participants from 11 countries, Golf shared the third-place podium with Indian dancer “Tornado.” Shiprock from Russia claimed second place, while Japan’s Shou won first.

Reflecting on his unexpected success, Golf, who had competed in the same event the previous year, said, “I wasn’t as nervous this time around, but my goal was just to make it to the top eight.

Getting third place was already a jackpot for me.”At 27, Golf has been dancing for a total of 14 years, having taken his passion seriously in 2014 after competing in Vietnam’s “Battle of the Year 2014″—an experience he described as “one of my biggest dreams.”From that moment, he knew he wanted to pursue dancing as a career.

Golf also encourages others to follow their passion for dancing. He advises aspiring dancers to start now and invites them to join him for practice sessions at That Luang from 6 pm to 9 pm three to four days a week on non-rainy days. Looking ahead, Golf is set to compete again on 30 November, representing the dance team “Southeast Asia” in Shenzhen, China.