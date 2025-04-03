Trump’s New Reciprocal Tariffs Hit Laos, ASEAN Hard, Threatening Key Exports

Laos is among the countries most affected by the United States’ recent announcement of new reciprocal tariffs, which President Donald Trump unveiled on 2 April. This decision could have a severe impact on Laos’ economy and threaten its growing trade relationship with the U.S, according to economic experts.

Trump announced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports into the U.S. and introduced significantly higher tariffs on countries with which the U.S. runs trade deficits.

Laos now faces a 48 percent tariff on its exports to the U.S., with a 95 percent tariff the country currently imposes on American imports. This marks a shift that could spell new challenges for Laos’s agricultural, textile, and light manufacturing sectors, which have relied on the U.S. as a growing export market.

For years, Laos has worked to expand its export base, with the U.S. emerging as a key trading partner. The country’s main exports to the U.S. include footwear, wood furniture, textiles, and electronics components. However, with the newly imposed tariff rates, Lao businesses might face a significant drop in orders from American buyers.

Lao coffee, one of the country’s signature exports, could also take a significant hit. The United States has been a growing consumer of high-quality Lao coffee, but the added cost from tariffs could push buyers toward alternative suppliers such as Colombia.

Wider ASEAN Impact: Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand Also Hit

Laos is not alone in facing severe economic consequences from Trump’s new tariffs. Other ASEAN nations have also been hit hard, with Cambodia facing a 49 percent tariff, Vietnam 46 percent, and Thailand 36 percent.

Cambodia, which heavily relies on textile and footwear exports to the U.S., now faces the highest tariff in ASEAN. Analysts predict job losses in the garment sector and potential factory closures.

Vietnam, with a 46 percent tariff, may see declining demand for its key exports like electronics, furniture, and garments. The country had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of past U.S.-China trade tensions, but this tariff now threatens its competitive edge.

Thailand, facing a 36 percent tariff, may see its auto parts, electronics, and seafood exports to the U.S. take a hit. Thai business leaders are calling for government intervention to negotiate better terms.

Experts warn that the collective impact of these tariffs on ASEAN economies could disrupt regional supply chains and slow down investment in manufacturing hubs that cater to U.S. markets.

The tariff hike is part of Trump’s broader economic agenda, which aims to reduce the U.S. trade deficit and encourage domestic production. However, for smaller economies like Laos, the policy presents a major setback. Laos had hoped to leverage trade agreements and preferential tariffs to boost its economy, but these new policies threaten to unravel years of progress.

Experts suggest that Laos may now be forced to look toward regional trade partners, particularly China, which has already been increasing its influence in Laos through major infrastructure projects, including the Laos-China Railway.

Lao Businesses, Government Comment

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up the backbone of Laos’s economy, are particularly vulnerable. Many of these businesses have invested in expanding their operations to meet U.S. demand. Now, with higher tariffs reducing their competitiveness, they may face further challenges.

The Lao government has yet to issue an official response to Trump’s tariff policy, but trade officials have indicated they are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, ASEAN leaders are expected to hold emergency discussions on a collective response to the tariffs, as the region faces potential economic fallout. The tariffs are already causing ripples in Asian markets, with stock prices of export-reliant firms tumbling following Trump’s announcement.