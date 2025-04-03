Vientiane to Get Real-Time Bus Tracking with ViaBus

The Lao government is teaming up with Thailand to introduce ViaBus, a real-time bus tracking system designed to improve the efficiency of public transportation in Vientiane.

This initiative is a collaboration between the Vientiane Capital State Bus Enterprise and Via Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The goal is to develop an application that offers convenient tracking of public transportation for passengers.

The ViaBus app will provide live updates on bus locations, routes, and schedules across Vientiane. All of this information will be available in one easy-to-use system.

The app is the brainchild of Intouch Marsvongpragorn, a Chulalongkorn University alumnus and Managing Director of Via Group. He was recognized on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2021 for his contributions as an innovator and entrepreneur under the age of 30.

Currently, Vientiane’s public transport system relies on Lao Bus Navi, the only real-time bus tracking app in Laos. Developed by LekPKD, Lao Bus Navi has been downloaded over 10,000 times.

It tracks 17 major routes and is available for Android users on Google Play or through its official website. The app aims to help commuters by providing real-time schedules and navigation assistance.

However, despite its efforts to improve the passenger experience, Lao Bus Navi has faced operational issues, such as buses not appearing on the map, inaccurate timings, and occasional problems with bus location transmitters not being active.