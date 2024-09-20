Symbol of ASEAN Musical Instruments Unveiled at Patuxay Park

Vientiane’s Patuxay Monument hosted a celebration as ASEAN capital governors unveiled a symbol representing ASEAN musical instruments. The event, on 19 September, included a tree-planting ceremony, blending cultural significance with environmental awareness.

The event featured notable attendees, including Naly Sisoulith, the wife of the President of Laos, Vientiane Governor Athsaphangthong Siphandone, and ambassadors from ASEAN member countries.

Governor Athsaphangthong emphasized that the tree-planting activity symbolizes appreciation for the success of recent key regional meetings, including the Meeting of governors and mayors of ASEAN Capitals, the ASEAN Mayors’ Forum, and Annual meeting of the AIMF regional network in South-East Asia.

He also highlighted the importance of the activity in contributing to a greener and more beautiful Patuxay Park, aligning with ASEAN’s goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

The newly expanded area of Patuxay Park not only increases green space in Vientiane but also reinforces cooperation between ASEAN capitals. The gathering, themed “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” focused on key discussions around green tourism, sustainable economic development, livable cities, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience.

Patuxay Park is now home to many native Lao trees, as well as sculptures, symbols, and national musical instruments representing ASEAN capitals.