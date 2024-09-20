Trade in for a greener tomorrow: Sell old phones to Carousell when upgrading to the iPhone 16

Carousell makes it easier to sell old phones or trade in for the new iPhone 16, encouraging more to reduce e-waste.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 September 2024 – In the lead up to the highly-awaited iPhone 16 launch, leading multi-category classifieds marketplace Carousell has launched a new trade-in programme to offer customers a seamless way to trade in and give their old phones a second life. Partnering with major electronics retailers, customers can exchange their old phones immediately upon purchase and offset the purchase price to get the new iPhone 16 for as low as S$523.

Fuss-free, secure way to sell used phones or trade in iPhones

Simply visit sellto.carousell.sg to fill in a short survey about the device condition to get an indicative price quote and compare trade-in promotions for selling old phones or trading in old iPhones. Promotions vary across the major electronics retailers — iStudio, Challenger, Courts, Best Denki, Gain City — that Carousell is partnering with. Consumers can choose to visit their nearest store to sell phones from over 100 locations or schedule a doorstep appointment to complete the effortless process.

Consumers can also opt to sell used phones, including used iPhones, instead of trading in for cash, encouraging more people to consider selling their phones instead of leaving them dormant at home. Additionally, each device goes through a secure data erasure process that is certified by Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency.

Popularity of selling old iPhones

iPhone regularly remains the top three keyword searches on Carousell, and there is a spike in searches for specific older models in the lead up to new launches. Searches for the top 3 most popular phone models — iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro — more than doubled in September last year. Popular phones sold or traded in through sellto.carousell.sg also peaked correspondingly between September to October last year, with top 3 most popular phones sold being iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12.

Carousell has been aligning marketing campaigns with hotly-anticipated phone launches to shift consumer mindset towards more conscious shopping choices, such as selling current devices, including used iPhones, before upgrading and considering purchasing older generations that are still in good condition. This is in addition to continually enhancing programmes and features such as Carousell Certified Mobile to make it more trusted and convenient to buy and sell secondhand phones.

Sell old phone or trade in for the new iPhone 16 with Carousell’s trade-in program. Visit sellto.carousell.sg for a fuss-free, secure process and reduce e-waste today.

About Carousell

Carousell is a multi-category classifieds and recommerce marketplace that makes selling as easy as taking a photo, buying as simple as chatting. Carousell is available in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan. The Carousell marketplace has a diverse range of products across a variety of categories, including cars, lifestyle, gadgets and fashion accessories. To increase the trust and convenience in buying and selling secondhand, Carousell has launched recommerce programmes such as the Carousell Certified programme that allows users to buy secondhand items that have been inspected, and Sell to Carousell programme that allows users to sell directly to Carousell for instant cash.