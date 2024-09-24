AS Watson Celebrates World Pharmacists Day with Over 3,000 Pharmacists Driving Health and Wellness

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 – World Pharmacists Day is on 25 September, and it’s an annual opportunity to call out the great work pharmacists do every day.

“On this special day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to more than 3,000 pharmacists and over 9,000 health professionals who work with AS Watson around the world, making our retail network a preferred destination for trusted health advice, health services and products,” said Dr. Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson.

“Our pharmacists play a vital role in the shopping experience, offering the human interaction that instills confidence and reassurance in customers seeking health solutions,” Malina continued.

Based on the company’s global insights, customers who shop health and wellness products spend three times more than non-health shoppers. Notably, there’s a remarkable year-on-year growth of over 20% in the young customer segment seeking health products. While the vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) sector alone has experienced over 10% sales growth, the increasing demand for medicated skincare solutions delivered over 20% growth.

Malina explained how the company addresses the increasing customer needs in health, “We are witnessing sustainable growth in our health and wellness retail sales over multiple years. In response to this global demand, we expanded our health product range by nearly 20%. Besides we have introduced new digital enabled services in many markets.”

Tech-empowered AS Watson International Pharmacist Network

Malina is excited to announce, “To mark the significance of our pharmacists and our commitment to empowering them to serve our customers to lead healthier lives, we are launching a global network app exclusively for the AS Watson International Pharmacists Network. The app serves as an exchange platform for our health professionals from around the world to acquire new knowledge, exchange best practices and to support each other across our markets.”

Personalised O+O Health Services

AS Watson’s dedication extends beyond products, offering comprehensive O+O health services, including consultations and health checks, facilitated by our global network of pharmacists.

In an era where technology plays a crucial role in health decision-making, AS Watson is enhancing its offerings with offline and online health consultations, including the innovative e-Doctor service. For example, the “Watsons eDr” app enables customers to connect with healthcare professionals for online consultations, with same-day medication delivery. Additionally, Superdrug’s “Video GP” service provides rapid access to General Practitioners via video calls.

Across regions – including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia – customers can access one-on-one health consultations with pharmacists, receiving personalized advice and recommendations that have garnered positive feedback.

