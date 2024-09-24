AstraZeneca earns 3 different workplace certifications across its operations in North Africa and Levant in 2024

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 – AstraZeneca, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, has been recognized with three prestigious workplace certifications across its operations in North Africa and the Levant. The company has been certified as a Best Place to Work, Best Place to Work for Women, and Best Place to Work for Millennials, reinforcing its commitment to creating an inclusive and dynamic work environment.

These certifications were awarded based on independent assessments by the Best Places to Work program, a globally recognized employer certification initiative that highlights organizations with exemplary workplace environments. AstraZeneca received these accolades across several countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco, reflecting its dedication to fostering a positive and supportive culture for all employees.

Best Place to Work Certifications:

Best Place to Work for All: AstraZeneca was certified across Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco, demonstrating the company’s strong commitment to employee well-being and excellence in HR practices.

Best Place to Work for Women: This certification was awarded to AstraZeneca in Jordan, Morocco, and Algeria, in recognition of its efforts to promote gender diversity, offer career growth opportunities, and create a supportive work environment for women.

Best Place to Work for Millennials: AstraZeneca was certified in Iraq, Morocco, and Algeria for its focus on creating a workplace that resonates with the values and aspirations of millennial employees, particularly through innovation and engagement.

Rami Scandar, AstraZeneca’s Country President for the Near East and Maghreb region, expressed pride in these accomplishments: “At AstraZeneca, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing an environment where every employee can thrive and reach their full potential. It is an honor to be recognized for our dedication to creating a workplace that empowers all employees, particularly women and millennials.”

Noha Zannoun, HR Director for Near East and Maghreb, emphasized the importance of mental well-being and career development: “Our focus on employee well-being, diversity, and inclusivity has been a driving force in our success. These certifications are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams.”

For more information about the Best Places to Work certification, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

