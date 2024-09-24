Hang Lung Brings Together Key Players to Shape the Future of Real Estate Decarbonization

Academics, Investors, Landlords, Policy Experts, Startups, Suppliers, and Tenants Join Forces to Speed Progress



HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) successfully organized a Real Estate & Decarbonization Summit (“Summit”) in Beijing on September 20, 2024. Taking place at Yale Center Beijing, the Summit brought together over a hundred experts, practitioners and thought leaders across the real estate value chain in a pioneering effort to accelerate progress in reducing carbon emissions within real estate.

The Summit examined challenges and opportunities for both construction and operations in real estate, with an emphasis on best practices and actionable ideas. It featured sharing from 10 individual speakers, as well as five interactive panels on topics ranging from low carbon construction to energy to cooling to interior spaces. The speakers included participants from Europe, the United States and Asia, representing organizations ranging from universities, think tanks, NGOs, companies and associations.

Over a hundred industry experts gathered at the Real Estate & Decarbonization Summit to have industry-leading discussions on decarbonization strategies and practices

Mr. Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, commented: “Our Summit brought together a diverse range of stakeholders to share the latest ideas and practices related to real estate decarbonization, including tenants, peers and experts. The event demonstrates that when we join forces as a community for optimistic, well-informed, and pragmatic discussions, we can speed progress towards our common goal.”

The Summit was also the culmination of a competition – jointly sponsored by Hang Lung and Undivided Ventures – to discover startups with promising decarbonization or circularity solutions for retail and office spaces. Following a highly competitive global process, four winning companies obtained mentorship from senior industry executives and presented their solutions to the Summit audience: uHoo, MIMiC Systems, TablePointer, and Yi Design.

Winners of the decarbonization and circularity solutions competition for retail and office spaces – (from left) uHoo, MIMiC Systems, TablePointer, and Yi Design

For more information on Hang Lung’s sustainability goals and targets, please visit https://www.hanglung.com/en-us/sustainability

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the “66” brand, the company’s Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the “Pulse of the City”. Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.