Qupital Secures Strategic Funding from Lending Ark to Scale

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 – Qupital, Asia’s leading data-driven fintech platform specializing in supply chain financing solutions for e-commerce businesses, today announced it has received a significant investment from Lending Ark Asia Secured Private Debt Fund advised by CITIC Securities CLSA Capital Partners (HK) Limited (““).

The investment, structured as a mezzanine tranche, will further enhance Qupital’s e-commerce receivables-backed securitization facility, which has already seen substantial backing since HSBC joined the Senior tranche alongside Citi in May 2024. The capital injection will fortify the securitization facility’s ability to support more cross-border e-commerce merchants with flexible and reasonably-priced supply chain financing solutions.

Andy Chan, Co-founder & President of Qupital, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Lending Ark to bolster our funding capabilities. As seasoned experts of supply chain financing, we have established strong partnerships with major inventory, logistics and payment services such as Cainiao and Airwallex to facilitate trade on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Tmall, Pinduoduo and JD.com. Having Lending Ark on board will allow us to deploy capital more efficiently, as well as fulfilling the strong demands for working capital from cross-border e-commerce merchants while daily online consumption continues to grow globally. We are grateful to have the team to support our vision and ambition.”

Lending Ark is a market leader in Asian asset-backed credit investments. Currently managing commitments of over USD 1 billion, Lending Ark has pioneered the design of unique asset-backed investments across Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia/New Zealand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Gregory Park, Lending Ark Fund Head, states, “Qupital, quintessentially, represents the explosive growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific region in e-commerce. Lending Ark is excited to partner with Winston Wong, Andy Chan and the entire Qupital team in shaping the future of cross-border e-commerce trade further contributing to the global digital economy.”

As Asia's first fintech provider to securitize e-commerce receivables, Qupital has disbursed over US$2B since 2016 while maintaining a remarkably low default rate of below 0.1%, largely enabled by its robust proprietary credit model that is empowered by AI and big data analytics. The stellar track record has attracted a number of reputable institutional investors to participate in its funding. The addition of Lending Ark is a strategic push to enhance Qupital's position in the trade finance sector.

About Qupital

Qupital is a Hong Kong based FinTech company that specializes in data-driven financing, primarily serving US and Europe-facing merchants in China selling on platforms like Amazon, eBay, Shopee, Lazada, as well as domestic merchants in China on JD.com, Tmall and Pinduoduo etc. To date, it has disbursed over US$2B since 2016 with a notably low default rate of below 0.1%, demonstrating industry-leading performance. Some of its high profile investors include Alibaba, Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund and the Hong Kong Government.

