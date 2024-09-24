The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival Citizens Experience Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese Medicine Pill-Rolling Balancing Chinese Culture and Entertainment

Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle Together



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 -The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival will be held on September 21-22, 2024, Saturday and Sunday, at the Tsim Sha Tsui Cultural Centre Piazza. Through a series of exciting activities, citizens will learn more about Traditional Chinese Medicine and its National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage while experiencing traditional medicine-making techniques, including hands-on traditional medicine pill-rolling! Tong Ren Tang also extends blessings of health to the public through its Baizi Cabinet, symbolizing a shared embrace of a healthy lifestyle.

Citizens take part in the “Traditional Medicine Ball-Making Experience Workshop”.

A crowd of citizens gathered to witness the start of The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival, creating a lively atmosphere. The opening ceremony was officiated by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Tsang Yok-sing, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., Mr. Zeng Shendian, Vice President of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprise Association, Mr. Yim Kong, JP, Legislative Council Member, Mr. Wang Chi, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., Mr. Yi Li, General Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., marking the beginning of the carnival. This also signals the upcoming 9th series of activities titled “Tong Ren Cares Prevention of Stroke,” which includes health seminars and free medical consultations.

Bronze boy, ambassador for Hong Kong Beijing Tong Ren Tang, showcasing Traditional Chinese Medicine culture.

Mr. Tsang Yok-sing, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. expressed during his speech: “I can say that I have been an old friend of Beijing Tong Ren Tang. Over the years, as a friend and a citizen, I have witnessed my friend’s growth and achievements, as well as the company’s efforts to share the benefits of development with the public. Beijing Tong Ren Tang is not only preserving Traditional Chinese Medicine culture and health but also upholding the traditional virtues of humanity and the social advocacy of public welfare and charity in Hong Kong.” He also shared that he had an eye surgery, “I am feeling much better after switching to Traditional Chinese Medicine. Chinese Medicine always treats the root cause, and is very efficient.”

Mr. Zeng Shendian, Vice President of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprise Association stated: “Beijing Tong Ren Tang integrates its development with the well-being of citizens, using bright and unique approaches to promote a healthy lifestyle to the public. It has provided care and support to tens of thousands of elderly people, reflecting the responsibilities and commitment of a pharmaceutical, health, and Chinese enterprise.” Mr. Wang Chi, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. said: “The reason we are holding a carnival themed around Traditional Chinese Medicine culture this year, is to promote a health concept as advocates and contributors of a Chinese healthy lifestyle—because health leads to happiness, and by learning to be happy can one be healthier. Tong Ren Tang always hopes to ensure the health of more citizens through high-quality products and services.”

The highlight of the day featured Master Wang Bo Wei, a representative inheritor of the “An Gong Niu Huang Wan Production Technique,” demonstrating the pill-rolling process! This important step in Traditional Chinese Medicine production opened the eyes of citizens, showcasing Tong Ren Tang’s rigorous standards in medicine-making.

Bronze boy, ambassador for Hong Kong Beijing Tong Ren Tang, adheres to the mission of promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine culture. Bronze boy will be shuttling through several key exhibits, including the “Beijing Tong Ren Tang Historical Culture Zone”, “Chinese Medicine Culture Corridor”, and “Traditional Medicine Ball-Making Experience Workshop”, showcasing images and information from Tong Ren Tang’s 355-year history, as well as related content on National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

After the opening ceremony, a large number of citizens continued to enjoy The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival. Many stayed after the pill-rolling demonstration to participate in the “Traditional Medicine Pill-Rolling Experience Workshop,” while others joined the “Chinese medicine sachet workshop” or engaged in “six interactive games,” all having a great time and receiving bronze boy gifts. Numerous photo spots were set up, including 3D signboards and a bronze boy inflatable, attracting everyone to take pictures for memories!

At the carnival, attendees could see the Traditional Chinese Medicine Cabinet, Baizi Cabinet, which represents a blessing of health and longevity within Chinese medicine culture. The name Baizi Cabinet means “having lots of descendants”, conveys well-wishes for health and longevity. Baizi Cabinet represents the richness and completeness of traditional Chinese medicine knowledge, and is the material carrier of Chinese medicine cultural wisdom. Having lots of descendants is Chinese culture’s pursuit of family continuity and harmony between nature and man. This is also the fundamental purpose of traditional Chinese medicine in pursuing the unity of nature and man. The two are closely related. Tong Ren Tang wants to share the blessing of health and longevity to everyone.

The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival also serves as the kickoff for this year’s major events by Beijing Tong Ren Tang. From September to October, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has prepared a series of health-themed activities for citizens, including health seminars, exhibitions, and games. These activities aim to educate the public on preventing or managing hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia, as well as raising awareness about preventing urban diseases and strokes, and focusing on cardiovascular health. Bronze boy will also make surprise appearances to accompany everyone in their daily health maintenance, so stay tuned!

The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival

Date: September 21-22, 2024 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Tsim Sha Tsui Cultural Centre Piazza

Activities: Traditional Chinese medicine culture exhibition, Chinese cultural performances, prize-winning booth games, Hands-on experience workshop for traditional Chinese medicine pill-rolling, Chinese medicine sachet workshop

About Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Tong Ren Tang was founded in 1669 (the eighth year of Emperor Kangxi’s reign in the Qing Dynasty). It has a history of over 350 years, adhering to the mission of “Cultivate both noble morality and benevolence to do good to society and to keep people healthy”. Since 1723，the 1st Qing Yongzheng reign, the emperor granted Tong Ren Tang’s imperial supply of medications, over the eight reigns for 188 years. Tong Ren Tang adheres to the principle of “Though the processing of medicines was complicated, we must not save labors; though the medicinal materials were expensive, we must not reduce any of them.”

About the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Beijing Tong Ren Tang

1. Chinese medicine culture of Tong Ren Tang

The Chinese medicine culture of Tong Ren Tang integrates the essence of traditional Chinese medicine with the medicine standards for Chinese imperial family. Through 355 years of inheritance and innovation, Tong Ren Tang combines Chinese medical practices and medicines, tradition and modernity as well as domestic and overseas development, forming a unique integration of traditional techniques, preparation methods, cultures of benevolence and quality, business philosophy, brand image and team spirit.

2. Chinese medicine culture of Tong Ren Tang (traditional Chinese medicine processing technology)

Tong Ren Tang’s special processing technology for traditional Chinese medicine is of great importance to facilitate the development of Tong Ren Tang. By fully adopting the authentic traditional techniques and ensuring the preservation and inheritance of core techniques, Tong Ren Tang continuously improves the intrinsic quality of traditional products, establishes a good reputation among general public.

3. Production techniques of Angong Niuhuang Pills

Angong Niuhuang Pills were invented by Wu Tang and documented in his work Wenbingtiaobian in 1798. Tong Ren Tang Angong Niuhuang Pills have a documented history of 150 years. In 1870, Le Pingquan, the tenth generation of the Le family, firstly included the category of epidemic diseases in his amendment to the Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Prescription and considered the Angong Niuhuang Pills as the preferred medicine for this category. Tong Ren Tang integrated its owned medicine production techniques with the medicine production standards for the imperial family of Qing Dynasty, traditional Chinese medicine culture and Chinese culture, forming its owned traditional production techniques of Angong Nihuang Pills.

About Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd.

In 2004, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. was established in Hong Kong. In 2013, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. were listed in Growth Enterprise Market of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2018, it was transferred to the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. This move marked an important step in international business development and is committed to promoting the corporate mission “Healthy Life, Global Choice”

At present, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. has established over 160 retail terminals, traditional Chinese medicine clinics, health centers and cultural centers in 26 overseas countries and regions. Tong Ren Tang trademarks are registered in more than 100 countries and regions. Tong Ren Tang products are marketed in over 40 countries and regions worldwide, more than 1,000 drug specifications registered. The company has served more than 50 million overseas people, contributing to the widespread of traditional Chinese medicine culture worldwide.