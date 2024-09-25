From Cutting-edge Innovation to Your Everyday Life: vivo and ZEISS Push Mobile Imaging to New Heights

OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2024 – The global smartphone market is in a constant state of transformation, driven by rapid advances in technology and evolving consumer preferences. But no matter how much the technology changes, the smartphone’s most important function remains unchanged – it fulfils our human need to connect and communicate.

vivo has always aimed to build a bridge between humans and the digital world and provide users with state-of-the art technologies that make their mobile and digital life more convenient than ever. A key element of this commitment is its long-standing strategic global imaging partnership ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics with 178 years history. Together, vivo and ZEISS are pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging and, give users the empowering tools to capture life’s moments with ease.

At a recent mobile imaging workshop hosted at ZEISS’s headquarters in Oberkochen, Germany, the two companies showcased their latest innovations and shared insights into the future collaboration – the vivo ZEISS Great Optics Strategy. This strategy is founded on a joint vision of consumer-oriented innovation focusing on enabling more creativity for users. It contains three key pillars: the joint research and development (R&D) to drive cross-disciplinary innovation to further enhance insight, the co-engineered products to make professional-grade imaging experience accessible to millions of consumers worldwide, and the co-marketing efforts to create deeper and more localized content for users.

“Over the past four years, we’ve achieved significant milestones with ZEISS, and we are excited to continue our partnership to drive innovation and deliver the best imaging solutions to our users,” said Lee Chang Wei, Product Director of vivo Southeast Asia. “In the long term, we will continue making breakthroughs in fundamental imaging technologies while also exploring exciting new initiatives such as 3D imaging and smart healthcare.

“ZEISS develops and produces highly innovative optics solutions to shape the future and constantly advance the leading edge of optical technologies. As the pioneer of science in optics, we are combining our expertise with vivo’s innovative technologies to deliver solutions that empower users to capture every moment with clarity and precision”, said Sebastian Döntgen, Head of Category Management, Marketing and Sales, ZEISS Consumer Products.

Fulfilling Consumer Needs: V40 Series Brings Professional Portrait to Everyday Use

In 2020, the two companies announced their intention to work on joint research to redefine what’s possible with mobile imaging even further. The fruits of the partnership have already hit the market as part of the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system of the company’s flagship X series, and, the V series launched in this year. For the first time in V series, both the regular and pro models of the new V40 series come with selected ZEISS jointly developed features, bringing V Series imaging experiences to new heights. This expansion is also a significant milestone in the vivo and ZEISS shared efforts to bring cutting-edge optical technology and pro-level ZEISS features to an even wider range of users.

As a company focused on understanding and catering to regional preferences, vivo has provided a diverse range of product options to meet varying consumer needs. With its X series offering exclusive features such as the powerful ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera for users seeking for high-end imaging capabilities, and the V series catering to those seeking advanced, portrait photography focused imaging capabilities. By enhancing its product lineup with jointly developed technology with ZEISS, vivo is transforming mobile devices into professional imaging tools, further encouraging everyone to unleash their creative potential.

Looking to the Future

The widespread adoption of 5G, advances in camera and imaging technology, the rise of foldable and flexible displays, AI integration, and growing demand in emerging markets like Southeast Asia, are all factors that shape consumer preferences and have become critical determinants in their choice of smartphones.

vivo has consistently prioritized fulfilling consumer needs by creating a personalized user experience in its camera imaging features, enabling users to capture moments with natural authenticity. The user-centric approach has driven significant success. According to Canalys, vivo’s market share in the SEA region grew by 14% in Q2 2024, reclaiming fourth place with 3.4 million units sold. With the recent launch of the V40 series in Southeast Asia, most consumers can now enjoy professional-grade portrait photography at ease.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for more groundbreaking product launches, further enhancing the imaging experience for professional photography enthusiasts. The highly anticipated X200 series, set to launch in China on October 14th and later in Southeast Asia, will set new benchmarks in mobile photography and videography.

“Each device is more than a smartphone – it is a companion that enhances every aspect of your digital life, making connection and creativity effortless, professional, and enjoyable.” said Lee Chang Wei, Product Director of vivo Southeast Asia, during the imaging workshop.

For more information on the vivo V40 series, including the V40 and V40 Pro models, please visit our official website: https://www.vivo.com/en/products/v40.

For more information on the vivo X200 series, please stay tuned on future updates.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. Vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is winning more than 500 million users worldwide with its superior products and services.

Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen,* user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit. Vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

*”Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 10 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2023).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world’s leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company’s significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS’ technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 43,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 30 September 2023). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com