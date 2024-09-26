Government, Private Sector Unites to Address Flood Damage, Strengthen Disaster Preparedness

Recent storms have wreaked havoc across Laos, impacting 125 districts and 1,337 villages and affecting approximately 50,889 families and 200,169 residents, according to Vongkham Phanthanouvong, Director General of the Social Welfare Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare. The storms have resulted in 10 confirmed deaths and two individuals reported missing.

The damage has extended to agricultural lands and infrastructure, with losses estimated at LAK 720 billion (USD 32.56 million). This includes the loss of 11,866 livestock, damage to 697 fish ponds, and the destruction of 125 irrigation systems. Additionally, the storms have impacted 79 schools, 272 roads, 14 bridges, and 13 health centers, with Luang Namtha and Vientiane being among the hardest-hit areas.

In response, the World Food Programme (WFP) is distributing 100 metric tonnes of rice to 14,000 individuals severely affected by the disaster. Following an official request for assistance from the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, these distributions began on 26 September in Luang Namtha Province, where food shortages have been exacerbated by the loss of rice crops and agricultural land.

“We are coordinating with the National Disaster Management Committee and other humanitarian actors for efficient and effective response and recovery actions. I hope these food distributions will provide some relief for people that have lost so much in Luang Namtha, but we want to make sure our expertise and capacities serve to build back better,” said Marc-Andre Prost, WFP Representative and Country Director in Laos. “We will continue working with local communities to restore livelihoods, improve food security, and strengthen disaster preparedness in the face of future climate-related shocks.”

“The impact of Typhoon Yagi on our province has been severe, and we are committed to getting help to those in need,” said Sivilay Pankeo, Provincial Vice Governor and Chair of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Control Committee. “We value the collaboration with WFP and the Lao Red Cross, because it helps us to raise support from the donor community and provide assistance to our people on the ground.”

As search and rescue operations continue, the government and local communities are mobilizing efforts to provide ongoing relief and support to those affected by this year’s floods.

Meanwhile, on 23 September, the Lao government issued a notice detailing solutions to address extensive flood damage and outlining measures to prevent future disasters. Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has called on both government and private sectors to unite and promptly support affected individuals.

The Prime Minister has mandated the Disaster Management Committee and the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to continue raising funds and providing food and essential equipment. Both departments are also tasked with keeping residents informed about weather updates.

To further enhance recovery efforts, specific ministries have been assigned roles. The Minister of Education and Sports will assess the impact on the education system, while the Minister of Health will work with provincial authorities to repair hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Additionally, Prime Minister Sonexay has directed ministries to implement emergency plans and has called for the government to lead educational workshops on flood prevention for the public.