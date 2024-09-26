Laos Takes Lead in Promoting Clean Energy at ASEAN Energy Business Forum

The 24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF-24) opened in Vientiane Capital, on 25 September and will conclude on 27 September, at the National Convention Center, drawing policymakers, industry leaders, and energy experts from across the region.

The three-day forum, hosted by the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) in collaboration with the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), aims to strengthen regional energy cooperation and advance sustainable solutions for ASEAN’s future energy needs.

The first day of AEBF-24 featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ACE and Huawei, a move aimed at advancing renewable energy efforts across ASEAN. The signing was followed by the launch of a policy brief and the ASEAN Energy Data Centre, designed to provide critical data and insights for stakeholders.

During a press conference on 26 September, Soukvisan Khinsamone, Deputy Director General of the Department of Planning and Cooperation at MEM, emphasized Laos’s pivotal role in promoting clean energy.

“Laos is a country connected to neighboring countries and regions, a country that has the potential to develop clean energy,” he said.

He added that 90 percent of Laos’s current energy comes from renewable sources like hydroelectric dams, solar, and wind power. Soukvisan highlighted that Laos aims to lead ASEAN in transitioning toward clean energy, which will be crucial for regional cooperation and future industrial development.

He also noted that achieving these goals will require deeper partnerships with neighboring countries as he stressed the importance of forums like AEBF-24.

In a series of high-level discussions, attendees focused on the region’s growing energy demands and how to meet them through innovation and collaboration. Among the key topics were the integration of renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and ensuring energy security. Several initiatives, including the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), took center stage as examples of ASEAN’s commitment to a sustainable energy transition.

Andy Tirta, Head of Corporate Affairs at ACE and Chairman of AEBF-24, also stated the importance of the forum in driving the implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC).

“The event of the APAEC is part of our efforts to monitor and report the progress of energy cooperation across the region. ACE plays three critical roles: we are the catalyst for activities, the think tank, and the data and knowledge hub for the energy sector,” Tirta explained.

Tirta further emphasized how AEBF-24 promotes knowledge exchange between public and private sectors, along with academia.

“Academia plays a critical role in offering cutting-edge technology and policy recommendations, which can help ASEAN policy makers shape the future of energy in the region,” he said. “We believe the energy transition in ASEAN should have support from both the private and public sectors.”

Public-private partnerships were another focal point, with Tirta explaining that such collaborations are vital to the success of energy initiatives across ASEAN.

“This event provides a platform for stakeholders to find solutions to the expensive process of energy transition,” he said, referencing the ongoing need for significant investment to ensure ASEAN’s energy sector remains both sustainable and secure.

One of the highlights of AEBF-24 was the ASEAN Green Transport Rally, which showcased the region’s strides in adopting sustainable transportation technologies. The rally demonstrated a variety of green transport options, from electric vehicles (EVs) to biofuel and hydrogen-powered alternatives. “We believe green transportation is crucial for the future, especially during this energy transition era,” Tirta said, noting ASEAN’s commitment to exploring diverse solutions to the region’s transportation needs.

In addition to panel discussions and workshops, AEBF-24 also featured an exhibition showcasing the latest in sustainable energy technologies. Companies and innovators from across the region presented cutting-edge solutions, giving delegates the opportunity to explore practical advancements that could be adopted in their home countries. The exhibition displayed the forum’s dual focus on policy and technology as complementary forces driving the region’s energy future.

A major point of interest was the release of ACE’s 8th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO8), a flagship report that provides a roadmap for achieving ASEAN’s energy goals. The report, along with the discussions at AEBF-24, highlighted the importance of renewable energy integration, energy efficiency, and emerging technologies in addressing the region’s energy challenges.

As ASEAN faces the dual pressures of growing energy demands and the urgent need to address climate change, forums like AEBF-24 are crucial for fostering regional cooperation and finding solutions. With the support of key partners such as Graphion, Sarawak Energy, and Boston Consulting Group, the forum is paving the way for ASEAN to lead the global energy transition.