Lao Red Cross Boosts Blood Services: A Lifesaving Leap Forward

The Lao Red Cross-National Blood Transfusion Service (LRC NBTS) project, implemented by the National Blood Transfusion Institute (NBTI) with support from the Swiss Red Cross (SRC), has achieved remarkable progress in its third year.

On 13 September, the Implementation Management Committee (IMC) convened to assess the project’s developments and chart future directions. Co-chaired by Chanthala Souksakhone, Director of NBTI, and Binita Poudel, SRC Country Representative, the meeting brought together representatives from the LRC Headquarters, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NBTI, and various other sectors.

In the first half of 2024, thanks to the support of the Swiss Red Cross, the project successfully collected 35,540 blood units, surpassing 91 percent of its target.

Key activities during this period included annual planning workshops, community blood donation campaigns, and behavior change communication training. A significant accomplishment was the achievement of AABB certification for the NBTI, demonstrating its commitment to providing safe and high-quality blood transfusion services.

The AABB, or Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies, is a globally respected organization that establishes rigorous standards for blood facilities. Achieving AABB certification signifies that a facility meets or exceeds stringent quality and safety benchmarks, ensuring the effectiveness and safety of its blood products.

Looking ahead, the project is set to focus on enhancing blood service quality management, expanding infrastructure, and strengthening partnerships in the remaining months of 2024. Key initiatives will include finalizing standard operating procedures (SOPs), conducting internal inspections, providing refresher training, and pursuing AABB certification for additional facilities.

While significant achievements have been made, the NBTI acknowledges the need for ongoing improvements in various areas. These include expanding the voluntary donor base, enhancing blood service quality, improving infrastructure, ensuring financial sustainability, and strengthening partnerships with international stakeholders.

The NBTI faces several challenges, including the increasing strain on the blood transfusion system due to the growing number of thalassemia patients, the need to maintain and expand AABB accreditation, and the underutilization of plasma.

Thalassemia Care in Laos: Evolving Needs and Challenge

Although blood donations have steadily increased to over 80,000 annually, 40 percent of this blood is allocated to thalassemia patients, necessitating a higher absolute volume of blood donations to meet the growing needs of this population.

Also, the post-COVID era has witnessed a troubling rise in replacement donations, particularly in Vientiane and the southern region of Champassak, where voluntary donations have experienced a sharp decline.

Enhancing Blood Safety in Laos: Quality Assurance and Future Priorities

While the pursuit of AABB accreditation has led to notable improvements in blood quality at the NBTI in Vientiane, expanding this accreditation to regional and provincial centers remains a critical challenge. This expansion is anticipated to be more straightforward in regions under the jurisdiction of Luang Prabang, Sayaboury, and Vientiane provinces compared to the southern regions.

Proposed Solutions for Strengthening Blood Safety and Thalassemia Care in Laos

To address these challenges, it is proposed that the Ministry of Health develop a comprehensive strategy focusing on testing and counseling for thalassemia, which currently accounts for 40 percent of the blood supply needs

Increasing the number of blood collections and boosting the percentage of voluntary blood donations will be essential steps in this endeavor.

Overall, the LRC NBTS project has made substantial strides in enhancing blood transfusion services in Laos. By tackling the challenges of rising demand for blood transfusions and promoting voluntary donations, the project aims to further strengthen the national blood service and ensure the availability of safe blood products for all.