Laos, Russia Collaborate in Military Training Exercise

On 25 September, Laos and Russia commenced a joint military training exercise at the Sergievsky training ground in Russia’s far east region of Primorsky, with goals of boosting knowledge exchange and preparing for potential joint operations in times of need.

During the training –“The LAROS 2024” – Lao personnel along with their Russian counterparts centered their practice around the theme, “All stages of practical actions in single combat formations”.

The concept revolved around lessons on ways to prepare for and carry out a joint battle to eliminate illegal armed groups in the event that the enemy uses reconnaissance drones and attack drones.

To ensure successful training, the drills were divided into two parts, with the first one being the knowledge exchange session between Lao and Russian militaries while the second part focused on tactics, raids, rescuing hostages, and the use of modern vehicles and weapons.

Supervising the operation were Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army and Head of the Steering Committee of the Laos-Russia joint military exercise, Major General Phanseng Bounphanh, along with the Russian Federation Army Steering Committee.

Major General Phanseng expressed his gratitude to the Russian committee in charge of all those involved in the exercise. He noted that the training is of absolute significance and praised those participated for overcoming all obstacles to complete the training as planned.