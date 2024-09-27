StarExpress Tourist Train Launches, Connecting Kunming to Laos

On 24 September, the StarExpress, a new cross-border tourist train, launched its inaugural journey from Kunming, China, to Luang Prabang and Vientiane, Laos.

This new train link is an important step in promoting cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries, according to Chinese media.

The inaugural trip, lasting four days and three nights, gives passengers the chance to enjoy scenic views as the train crosses the Tropic of Cancer, passes through China’s Xishuangbanna, Laos’s Luang Prabang before reaching the Lao capital, Vientiane.

Following China’s National Day, on 1 October, the company plans to expand the tour to a seven-day, six-night package, providing travelers with more opportunities to explore the region.

Developed by China Tourism Group (CTG) Asset as part of the One Belt One Road initiative, the StarExpress aims to strengthen tourism ties between China and Laos.

This service is designed with a focus on environmental sustainability and passenger safety.

Prior to this launch, the Laos-China Railway introduced a passenger train service connecting Vientiane Capital to Beijing, China, passing through key tourist attractions such as Xishuangbanna and Chibi City in Hubei Province, as well as Luang Prabang and Vang Vieng in Laos.