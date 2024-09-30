Sahm Capital’s Chairman Shares Insights at Annual Financial Services Forum in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2024 – This past Saturday, the Annual Financial Services Forum in Riyadh successfully convened regulatory and industry leaders to discuss the future of the Saudi financial landscape. Hosted by j. awan & partners, the forum emphasized key strategies to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a global financial hub.

In attendance at the forum were key figures such as Mr. Raed Ibrahim Alhumaid, Deputy of Market Institutions at the Capital Market Authority (CMA), and Mr. Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange, along with innovative entrepreneurs.

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital, shared his insights on how Saudi Arabia can effectively compete with established financial powerhouses to attract top global talent. “Saudi Arabia has successfully drawn international professionals by offering diverse opportunities, and incentive policies,” Chou stated. “We have seen talent from financial hubs like Hong Kong relocate to the kingdom, enriching our financial ecosystem.”

Steven also discussed strategies such as relaxed visa policies and streamlined certificate recognition processes as essential incentives for attracting talent. He emphasized the growing importance of remote work structures and flexible arrangements in appealing to global professionals.

As the first non-bank international brokerage licensed by the CMA and the pioneer behind the innovative Sahm App, Sahm Capital has harnessed cutting-edge technology to serve domestic Saudi investors. This commitment has led Sahm Capital to become the fastest-growing brokerage in the KSA. Moreover, Sahm Capital has become the exclusive sponsor of the Saudi Tadawul Group’s Invest Wisely Program, aimed at improving financial literacy. Furthermore, the Sahm App has secured its position as one of the top three free finance apps in Saudi Arabia.

Hashtag: #Brokerage #Sahm

https://www.alsahm.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Sahm Capital

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital holds licenses (22251-25) from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first non-bank international brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Exchange, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more information about Sahm, please visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com/