Laos Suspends Public Activities to Facilitate ASEAN Summit

The Lao government has issued a notice announcing the cancellation of activities within Vientiane Capital, including teacher’s day activities for schools in Saysettha district to ensure peace and security during the upcoming ASEAN Summit.

Effective from 1 to 20 October, the suspension applies to all events organized by sports associations, as well as activities in both the private and public sectors, including companies, hospitals, factories, and any public spaces within Vientiane Capital.

To further facilitate the summit and ensure smooth traffic and a high level of security, the government will also deploy officers from the Ministry of Public Security in areas where traffic is expected to be hectic, including around the National Convention Centre where the summit will be held.

The Ministries of National Defense and Public Security will also join forces and station personnel in every village and district to monitor the overall situation and ensure against violations of these regulations.

According to the government, further updates will be provided in future announcements.