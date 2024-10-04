Lao Government Announces Temporary School Closures for ASEAN Summit

The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced the temporary closure of 497 schools in Vientiane Capital from 8 to 11 October to ease traffic congestion during the upcoming ASEAN Summit. The closures are intended to facilitate smooth travel for international delegations and high-level officials attending the event.

The affected schools are located in five districts of Vientiane: Chanthabouly, Sikhottabong, Xaysettha, Sisattanak, and Xaythany. These areas are on the key routes designated for official convoys traveling to summit venues and other important locations.

To minimize disruption to students’ education, the Ministry has advised schools to hold makeup classes on weekends or conduct online lessons, depending on their resources. Schools are also encouraged to take this time to clean and decorate their premises to create a positive image during the summit.

The ASEAN Summit, taking place from 6 to 11 October, is expected to bring high volumes of traffic as heads of state, senior officials, and international delegations travel to and from meeting venues and other important locations in Vientiane. This temporary measure is part of a broader strategy to facilitate smooth transportation and ensure the safety and security of all participants.

In addition to school closures, the government has called for the postponement of any planned events, including Teacher’s Day celebrations, and the temporary closure of key roads involved in the ASEAN Summit routes to ensure smooth transportation for the delegations.

Below is the list of schools that have been ordered to close:

Schools in Chanthabouly district

Vannisa Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengtavan Preschool and Kindergarten School Thilavong Preschool and Kindergarten School Khammanyxay Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengmanivong Preschool and Kindergarten School Sabaidee Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengpaseuth Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengphachanh Preschool and Kindergarten School Learning Tree Preschool and Kindergarten School Huangkhao Preschool and Kindergarten School Sommaly Preschool and Kindergarten School Vongkhamsy Preschool and Kindergarten School Malasin Preschool and Kindergarten School Sisavath Preschool and Kindergarten School Pathammavong Preschool and Kindergarten School Keobounlorm Preschool and Kindergarten School Nirada Preschool and Kindergarten School Nguyen Yu Preschool and Kindergarten School Chomkham Preschool and Kindergarten School Phanalak Preschool and Kindergarten School Souksavath Preschool and Kindergarten School Sonnalin Preschool and Kindergarten School Vithaya Preschool and Kindergarten School Yoyo Preschool and Kindergarten School Boutthida Preschool and Kindergarten School Bounmy Preschool and Kindergarten School Kathong Preschool and Kindergarten School Little Kid Preschool and Kindergarten School Phetsavanh Preschool and Kindergarten School Nahaidiew Primary School Huayhong Primary School Nongthanuea Primary School Bona-ngua Primary School Ngong Ping Primary School Phonesavang Primary School Phonetong Chommany School Sibounheuang Primary School Thongkhankham Primary School Dondaeng Primary School Savang Primary School Hongkaikeo Primary School Khua Luang Primary School Sisavath Primary School Somvaly Primary School Anousone Primary School Kaona Primary School Malasin Primary School Keobounlorm Primary School Liaoto Primary School Nguyen Yu Primary School Sabaidee Primary School Chomkham Primary School Souksavath Primary School Phanalak Primary School Manixay Primary School Sonnalin Primary School Huangkhao Primary School Vongkhamsy Primary School Sotthachit Primary School Nirada Primary School Sinxay Primary School Pathammavong Primary School Phonenapha Primary School Boutthida Primary School Phetsavanh Primary School Vithaya Primary School Vientiane High School Hongkham High School Bona-ngua High School Chao Anouvong High School Hongkaikeo Secondary School Sisavath Secondary School Song Secondary School Chanthabouly Secondary School Chomkham High School Nguyen Yu High School Nirada High School Liaoto High School Kaona High School Sotthachit High School Souksavath High School Sinxay Secondary School Pathammavong Secondary School

Schools in Sikhottabong Province

Chalernvai Preschool and Kindergarten School Vientiane Patthana Preschool and Kindergarten School Daoheuang Preschool and Kindergarten School Sangoy Preschool and Kindergarten School Vannapha Preschool and Kindergarten School Rainbow Preschool and Kindergarten School Hounghueang Preschool and Kindergarten School Thepvongsy Preschool and Kindergarten School Phimphone Phatthana Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengvilay Preschool and Kindergarten School Xanaphon Preschool and Kindergarten School Lao-Japan Preschool and Kindergarten School Sabpanya Bilingual Preschool and Kindergarten School Sinapha Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengathit Preschool and Kindergarten School Nita Preschool and Kindergarten School Narita 2 Preschool and Kindergarten School Pavina Preschool and Kindergarten School Inthanin Preschool and Kindergarten School Veovaly Preschool and Kindergarten School Saleumsouk Preschool and Kindergarten School Lanexang Preschool and Kindergarten School Douangpraseuth Preschool and Kindergarten School Sommay Preschool and Kindergarten School Vanida Preschool and Kindergarten School Piyada Preschool and Kindergarten School Ekkalak Preschool and Kindergarten School Khammany Preschool and Kindergarten School Thepthida Preschool and Kindergarten School Linda Preschool and Kindergarten School Aksonesavanh Preschool and Kindergarten School Phomsouvanh Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengdara Preschool and Kindergarten School Kesone Xaysongkham Preschool and Kindergarten School AIS International Preschool and Kindergarten School Laos Gain Glory Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengphachanh Preschool and Kindergarten School Xaythavone Preschool and Kindergarten School Daraphone Preschool and Kindergarten School Loungthong Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengsavanh 3 Preschool and Kindergarten School Pakthang Primary School Dong Nasok Primary School Nong Duang Primary School Nongbuathong Neua Primary School Nongbuathong Tai Primary School Akaad Primary School Sikhai Thong Primary School Viengsavanh Primary School Thongpong Primary School Nalao Primary School Nongnieo Primary School Chansavang Primary School Nongteng Primary School Viengkham Primary School Champa Primary School Phonsavath Neua Primary School Nong Kaew Primary School Nonsavang Primary School Kaoliaw Primary School Phonsomboun Primary School Nonkhillek Primary School Tad Thong Primary School Nongda Primary School Ban Mai Primary School Ang Nyai Primary School Huayhom Primary School Dongnathong Primary School Lak Hene Primary School Nongbeuk Primary School Samked Primary School Dongkalao Primary School Special Education Primary School Don Xing Xu High School Houngheuang Primary School Xang Noi Primary School Vannapha Primary School AIS Primary School Vientiane Phatthana Primary School Dalaphone Primary School Phimphone Primary School Saengvilay Primary School Xanaphon Primary School Nita Primary School Inthanin Primary School Salermsouk Primary School Xaythavone Primary School Khamsi Primary School Linda Primary School Sengsavanh 3 Primary School Sabpanya Primary School Sinapha Primary School Piyada Primary School Kesone Xaysongkham Primary School Pavina Primary School Loungthong Primary School Veovaly Primary School Ekkalak Primary School Laos-South Korean Primary School Vanida Primary School Sengathit Primary School Douangpraseuth Primary School Phomsouvanh Primary School Lanexang Primary School Gain Glory Primary School Sengphachanh Primary School Thipthida Primary School Kuiting Primary School Aksonesavanh Primary School Laos-Japan High School Khammany High School Fa Phatthana High School Nongduang High School Chansavang High School Sengsavanh 3 High School Nita High School Houngheuang High School Australia International School High School Vientiane Phatthana High School Xanaphon High School Xangnoi High School Laos-Korea High School Linda High School Vientiane-Ho Chi Minh Secondary School Thongpong Secondary School Nongnieo Secondary School Nongbouathong Secondary School Kaoliaw Secondary School Sikhai Secondary School Sithan Neua Secondary School Nongbeuk Secondary School Song Secondary School Huayhom Secondary School Special Education School Xaythavone Secondary School Khamsy Secondary School Phimphone Secondary School Sabpanya Secondary School Piyada Secondary School Sengvilay Secondary School Sinapha Secondary School Daraphone Secondary School Sengathit Secondary School Inthanin Secondary School Phomsouvanh Secondary School Kuiting International School Aksonesavanh Secondary School

Schools in Saysettha district

Vattana Preschool and Kindergarten School Pisaxay Preschool and Kindergarten School Methani Preschool and Kindergarten School Manila Preschool and Kindergarten School Inthala Preschool and Kindergarten School Khounsamnane Preschool and Kindergarten School Oum Huk Preschool and Kindergarten School Oudomphone Preschool and Kindergarten School Gong Kham Preschool and Kindergarten School Chandala Preschool and Kindergarten School Bounmy Savang Preschool and Kindergarten School Providence Preschool and Kindergarten School Magic Palms Preschool and Kindergarten School Sikhampattana Preschool and Kindergarten School Dindee Preschool and Kindergarten School Thepsimueang Preschool and Kindergarten School Itsalaphone Preschool and Kindergarten School Sengphavan Preschool and Kindergarten School Sompattana Preschool and Kindergarten School Bounthan Preschool and Kindergarten School Tonka Katanyu Preschool and Kindergarten School Visithat Preschool and Kindergarten School Phetdala Preschool and Kindergarten School Thounkeo-Vatthana Preschool and Kindergarten School Marino Preschool and Kindergarten School Setkasat 2 Preschool and Kindergarten School Chanthavong Preschool and Kindergarten School Thipchinda Preschool and Kindergarten School Sihavong Vithaya Preschool and Kindergarten School Xangphueak Preschool and Kindergarten School Vanpaseuth Preschool and Kindergarten School Vannaphom Preschool and Kindergarten School Phetkaithong Preschool and Kindergarten School Phonsavath Preschool and Kindergarten School Sonnalin Preschool and Kindergarten School Chomany Karng Primary School Phonphanao Primary School Viengchalern Primary School Nongsangthor Primary School Nongbone Primary School Phonthan Primary School Hongkae Primary School Saphangmor Primary School Nonekhor Primary School Mueang Noy Primary School Khamsavath Primary School Nonevaiy Primary School Xiangda Primary School Nongnhiang Primary School Hongsuphab Primary School Amone Primary School Vongxay Primary School Sok kham Primary School Saengsavang Primary School Nonsavang Primary School Nasangphai Primary School Kharm Ngoy Primary School Haikham Primary School Nakhuay Primary School Napho Ngoy Primary School Nahai Primary School Chomsy Primary School Nano Primary School Doung Gang Primary School Doung Yai Primary School Phonthong Primary School Soknoy School Sokyai Primary School Latsavong Primary School Xaysana Primary School Phonkeo Vithaya Primary School Pisaxay Primary School Vattana Primary School Vattanakon Primary School Kongkham Primary School Thipphavong Primary School Phoxay Primary School Xayavong Primary School Khounsamnane Primary School Inthala Primary School Viengsavanh Primary School International School of Laos Magic Palms Primary School Saengsavang-Nasai Primary School Providence Primary School Sonemixay Primary School Santhalack Primary School Kaopanya Primary School Bounthan Vitaya Primary School Luangpraseuth Primary School Pankeo Primary School Khamsay Suliyosak Primary School Thepsimuang Primary School Chen Chen Primary School Marigo Primary School Thounkeo Vatthana Primary School Patthana Primary School Xay Phon Primary School Setthakhasat 2 Primary School Sihavong Vitaya Primary School Van Paseuth Primary School Sri Sathya Sai Primary School Itsalaphone Primary School Methani Primary School Phetdara Primary School Sonlin Primary School 2 Tonka Primary School Changpueak Primary School Visithat Primary School Fanapha Primary School Phetkaitong Primary School Nakhouay Secondary School Khamsai Suliyosak Secondary School Sri Sathya Sai Secondary School Ban Doung Secondary School Mueangnoi Secondary School Nonekhor Secondary School Nongnhiang Secondary School Soknoy Secondary School Sekkasat 2 Secondary School Laos-Vietnam Friendship Secondary School Chommany Secondary School Nirada Jommani Secondary School Phonkao Vitaya Secondary School Saysetha Secondary School Vattanatham Ethnic Force Secondary School Magic Palms Secondary School Kaopanya Secondary School Phonthan Secondary School That Luang Secondary School Lao International Secondary School Nongbone Secondary School Viengsavanh Secondary School Patthana Secondary School Saifon Secondary School Sihavong Vitaya Secondary School Vattana Secondary School Marino Secondary School Nonsavang High School Vattanakone International Secondary School Itsalaphone Secondary School Phetdala Secondary School Methani Secondary School Saysanavong Secondary School Vientiane-Hanoi Secondary School

Schools in Sisattanak district

Virathavone School Thantavanh School Yoyo School Sengdara International School Kimber School Panyamany School Santisouk School Kounnavong School Xaysana School Sengaloun School Manyphone School Vithana School Chanmalay School Sipaseuth School Sathaphone School Golden School Xaypaseuth School Panyathip School Sokpaluang Primary School Thongkang Primary School Siamphone Primary School South Saphanthong Primary School North Saphanthong Primary School Phaxay Primary School That Khao Primary School Phonsinuan Primary School Donnokkhoum Primary School Donkoi Primary School Dongsavath Primary School Sangwei Primary School Chomphet Primary School Xaysathan Primary School Phonesavang Primary School Phonepapao Primary School Sathaphone Primary School Sunshine Primary School Panyathip Primary School Sivatthana Primary School Sharon Primary School Vithaya Primary School Singapore Mission Primary School Kounnavong Primary School Sengdara Primary School Xaymoungkhoun Primary School Chanthavyphone Primary School Sengsamay Primary School Xaypaseuth Primary School Xayphonesomboun Primary School Kiettisack Primary School Virathavone Primary School Hakkeo Primary School Sipaseuth Primary School Vientiane GAiN Glory School Primary School Golden Primary School Phiawath High School Phunmun High School Sisattanak Secondary School Suanmone Secondary School Chomphet Secondary School Thatkhao Secondary School Sathaphone High School Sengsamay Secondary School Virathavone High School Sunshine Secondary School Hakkeo High School Kiettisack International High School Panyathip International High School Vithaya High School Xaymoungkhoun Vithaya Secondary School Chanthavyphone High School Sason Secondary School Sengdara High School Vientiane Glory High School Song High School Sisattanak Secondary School Golden Secondary School

Schools in Xaythany district