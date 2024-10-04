31 C
Vientiane
Friday, October 4, 2024
Lao Government Announces Temporary School Closures for ASEAN Summit

By Phonethida Sitthixay
Lao Government Announces Temporary School Closures for ASEAN Summit
497 Schools are expected to close during ASEAN Summit (Photo Credit: KPL)

The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced the temporary closure of 497 schools in Vientiane Capital from 8 to 11 October to ease traffic congestion during the upcoming ASEAN Summit. The closures are intended to facilitate smooth travel for international delegations and high-level officials attending the event.

The affected schools are located in five districts of Vientiane: Chanthabouly, Sikhottabong, Xaysettha, Sisattanak, and Xaythany. These areas are on the key routes designated for official convoys traveling to summit venues and other important locations.

To minimize disruption to students’ education, the Ministry has advised schools to hold makeup classes on weekends or conduct online lessons, depending on their resources. Schools are also encouraged to take this time to clean and decorate their premises to create a positive image during the summit.

The ASEAN Summit, taking place from 6 to 11 October, is expected to bring high volumes of traffic as heads of state, senior officials, and international delegations travel to and from meeting venues and other important locations in Vientiane. This temporary measure is part of a broader strategy to facilitate smooth transportation and ensure the safety and security of all participants.

In addition to school closures, the government has called for the postponement of any planned events, including Teacher’s Day celebrations, and the temporary closure of key roads involved in the ASEAN Summit routes to ensure smooth transportation for the delegations.

Below is the list of schools that have been ordered to close:

Schools in Chanthabouly district

  1. Vannisa Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  2. Sengtavan Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  3. Thilavong Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  4. Khammanyxay Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  5. Sengmanivong Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  6. Sabaidee Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  7. Sengpaseuth Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  8. Sengphachanh Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  9. Learning Tree Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  10. Huangkhao Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  11. Sommaly Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  12. Vongkhamsy Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  13. Malasin Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  14. Sisavath Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  15. Pathammavong Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  16. Keobounlorm Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  17. Nirada Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  18. Nguyen Yu Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  19. Chomkham Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  20. Phanalak Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  21. Souksavath Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  22. Sonnalin Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  23. Vithaya Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  24. Yoyo Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  25. Boutthida Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  26. Bounmy Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  27. Kathong Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  28. Little Kid Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  29. Phetsavanh Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  30. Nahaidiew Primary School  
  31. Huayhong Primary School  
  32. Nongthanuea Primary School  
  33. Bona-ngua Primary School  
  34. Ngong Ping Primary School  
  35. Phonesavang Primary School  
  36. Phonetong Chommany School  
  37. Sibounheuang Primary School  
  38. Thongkhankham Primary School  
  39. Dondaeng Primary School  
  40. Savang Primary School  
  41. Hongkaikeo Primary School  
  42. Khua Luang Primary School  
  43. Sisavath Primary School  
  44. Somvaly Primary School  
  45. Anousone Primary School  
  46. Kaona Primary School  
  47. Malasin Primary School  
  48. Keobounlorm Primary School  
  49. Liaoto Primary School  
  50. Nguyen Yu Primary School  
  51. Sabaidee Primary School  
  52. Chomkham Primary School  
  53. Souksavath Primary School  
  54. Phanalak Primary School  
  55. Manixay Primary School  
  56. Sonnalin Primary School  
  57. Huangkhao Primary School  
  58. Vongkhamsy Primary School  
  59. Sotthachit Primary School  
  60. Nirada Primary School  
  61. Sinxay Primary School  
  62. Pathammavong Primary School  
  63. Phonenapha Primary School  
  64. Boutthida Primary School  
  65. Phetsavanh Primary School  
  66. Vithaya Primary School  
  67. Vientiane High School  
  68. Hongkham High School  
  69. Bona-ngua High School  
  70. Chao Anouvong High School  
  71. Hongkaikeo Secondary School  
  72. Sisavath Secondary School  
  73. Song Secondary School  
  74. Chanthabouly Secondary School  
  75. Chomkham High School  
  76. Nguyen Yu High School  
  77. Nirada High School  
  78. Liaoto High School  
  79. Kaona High School  
  80. Sotthachit High School  
  81. Souksavath High School  
  82. Sinxay Secondary School  
  83. Pathammavong Secondary School

Schools in Sikhottabong Province

  1. Chalernvai Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  2. Vientiane Patthana Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  3. Daoheuang Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  4. Sangoy Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  5. Vannapha Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  6. Rainbow Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  7. Hounghueang Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  8. Thepvongsy Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  9. Phimphone Phatthana Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  10. Sengvilay Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  11. Xanaphon Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  12. Lao-Japan Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  13. Sabpanya Bilingual Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  14. Sinapha Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  15. Sengathit Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  16. Nita Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  17. Narita 2 Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  18. Pavina Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  19. Inthanin Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  20. Veovaly Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  21. Saleumsouk Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  22. Lanexang Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  23. Douangpraseuth Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  24. Sommay Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  25. Vanida Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  26. Piyada Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  27. Ekkalak Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  28. Khammany Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  29. Thepthida Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  30. Linda Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  31. Aksonesavanh Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  32. Phomsouvanh Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  33. Sengdara Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  34. Kesone Xaysongkham Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  35. AIS International Preschool and Kindergarten School Laos  
  36. Gain Glory Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  37. Sengphachanh Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  38. Xaythavone Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  39. Daraphone Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  40. Loungthong Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  41. Sengsavanh 3 Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  42. Pakthang Primary School  
  43. Dong Nasok Primary School  
  44. Nong Duang Primary School  
  45. Nongbuathong Neua Primary School  
  46. Nongbuathong Tai Primary School  
  47. Akaad Primary School  
  48. Sikhai Thong Primary School  
  49. Viengsavanh Primary School  
  50. Thongpong Primary School  
  51. Nalao Primary School  
  52. Nongnieo Primary School  
  53. Chansavang Primary School  
  54. Nongteng Primary School  
  55. Viengkham Primary School  
  56. Champa Primary School  
  57. Phonsavath Neua Primary School  
  58. Nong Kaew Primary School  
  59. Nonsavang Primary School  
  60. Kaoliaw Primary School  
  61. Phonsomboun Primary School  
  62. Nonkhillek Primary School  
  63. Tad Thong Primary School  
  64. Nongda Primary School  
  65. Ban Mai Primary School  
  66. Ang Nyai Primary School  
  67. Huayhom Primary School  
  68. Dongnathong Primary School  
  69. Lak Hene Primary School  
  70. Nongbeuk Primary School  
  71. Samked Primary School  
  72. Dongkalao Primary School  
  73. Special Education Primary School  
  74. Don Xing Xu High School  
  75. Houngheuang Primary School  
  76. Xang Noi Primary School  
  77. Vannapha Primary School  
  78. AIS Primary School  
  79. Vientiane Phatthana Primary School  
  80. Dalaphone Primary School  
  81. Phimphone Primary School  
  82. Saengvilay Primary School  
  83. Xanaphon Primary School  
  84. Nita Primary School  
  85. Inthanin Primary School  
  86. Salermsouk Primary School  
  87. Xaythavone Primary School  
  88. Khamsi Primary School  
  89. Linda Primary School  
  90. Sengsavanh 3 Primary School  
  91. Sabpanya Primary School  
  92. Sinapha Primary School  
  93. Piyada Primary School  
  94. Kesone Xaysongkham Primary School  
  95. Pavina Primary School  
  96. Loungthong Primary School  
  97. Veovaly Primary School  
  98. Ekkalak Primary School  
  99. Laos-South Korean Primary School  
  100. Vanida Primary School  
  101. Sengathit Primary School  
  102. Douangpraseuth Primary School  
  103. Phomsouvanh Primary School  
  104. Lanexang Primary School  
  105. Gain Glory Primary School  
  106. Sengphachanh Primary School  
  107. Thipthida Primary School  
  108. Kuiting Primary School  
  109. Aksonesavanh Primary School  
  110. Laos-Japan High School  
  111. Khammany High School  
  112. Fa Phatthana High School  
  113. Nongduang High School  
  114. Chansavang High School  
  115. Sengsavanh 3 High School  
  116. Nita High School  
  117. Houngheuang High School  
  118. Australia International School High School  
  119. Vientiane Phatthana High School  
  120. Xanaphon High School  
  121. Xangnoi High School  
  122. Laos-Korea High School  
  123. Linda High School  
  124. Vientiane-Ho Chi Minh Secondary School  
  125. Thongpong Secondary School  
  126. Nongnieo Secondary School  
  127. Nongbouathong Secondary School  
  128. Kaoliaw Secondary School  
  129. Sikhai Secondary School  
  130. Sithan Neua Secondary School  
  131. Nongbeuk Secondary School  
  132. Song Secondary School  
  133. Huayhom Secondary School  
  134. Special Education School  
  135. Xaythavone Secondary School  
  136. Khamsy Secondary School  
  137. Phimphone Secondary School  
  138. Sabpanya Secondary School  
  139. Piyada Secondary School  
  140. Sengvilay Secondary School  
  141. Sinapha Secondary School  
  142. Daraphone Secondary School  
  143. Sengathit Secondary School  
  144. Inthanin Secondary School  
  145. Phomsouvanh Secondary School  
  146. Kuiting International School  
  147. Aksonesavanh Secondary School 

Schools in Saysettha district

  1. Vattana Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  2. Pisaxay Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  3. Methani Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  4. Manila Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  5. Inthala Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  6. Khounsamnane Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  7. Oum Huk Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  8. Oudomphone Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  9. Gong Kham Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  10. Chandala Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  11. Bounmy Savang Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  12. Providence Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  13. Magic Palms Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  14. Sikhampattana Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  15. Dindee Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  16. Thepsimueang Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  17. Itsalaphone Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  18. Sengphavan Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  19. Sompattana Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  20. Bounthan Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  21. Tonka Katanyu Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  22. Visithat Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  23. Phetdala Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  24. Thounkeo-Vatthana Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  25. Marino Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  26. Setkasat 2 Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  27. Chanthavong Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  28. Thipchinda Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  29. Sihavong Vithaya Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  30. Xangphueak Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  31. Vanpaseuth Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  32. Vannaphom Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  33. Phetkaithong Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  34. Phonsavath Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  35. Sonnalin Preschool and Kindergarten School  
  36. Chomany Karng Primary School  
  37. Phonphanao Primary School  
  38. Viengchalern Primary School  
  39. Nongsangthor Primary School  
  40. Nongbone Primary School  
  41. Phonthan Primary School  
  42. Hongkae Primary School  
  43. Saphangmor Primary School  
  44. Nonekhor Primary School  
  45. Mueang Noy Primary School  
  46. Khamsavath Primary School  
  47. Nonevaiy Primary School  
  48. Xiangda Primary School  
  49. Nongnhiang Primary School  
  50. Hongsuphab Primary School  
  51. Amone Primary School  
  52. Vongxay Primary School  
  53. Sok kham Primary School  
  54. Saengsavang Primary School  
  55. Nonsavang Primary School  
  56. Nasangphai Primary School  
  57. Kharm Ngoy Primary School  
  58. Haikham Primary School  
  59. Nakhuay Primary School  
  60. Napho Ngoy Primary School  
  61. Nahai Primary School  
  62. Chomsy Primary School  
  63. Nano Primary School  
  64. Doung Gang Primary School  
  65. Doung Yai Primary School  
  66. Phonthong Primary School  
  67. Soknoy School  
  68. Sokyai Primary School  
  69. Latsavong Primary School  
  70. Xaysana Primary School  
  71. Phonkeo Vithaya Primary School  
  72. Pisaxay Primary School  
  73. Vattana Primary School  
  74. Vattanakon Primary School  
  75. Kongkham Primary School  
  76. Thipphavong Primary School  
  77. Phoxay Primary School  
  78. Xayavong Primary School  
  79. Khounsamnane Primary School  
  80. Inthala Primary School  
  81. Viengsavanh Primary School  
  82. International School of Laos  
  83. Magic Palms Primary School  
  84. Saengsavang-Nasai Primary School  
  85. Providence Primary School  
  86. Sonemixay Primary School  
  87. Santhalack Primary School  
  88. Kaopanya Primary School  
  89. Bounthan Vitaya Primary School  
  90. Luangpraseuth Primary School  
  91. Pankeo Primary School  
  92. Khamsay Suliyosak Primary School  
  93. Thepsimuang Primary School  
  94. Chen Chen Primary School  
  95. Marigo Primary School  
  96. Thounkeo Vatthana Primary School  
  97. Patthana Primary School  
  98. Xay Phon Primary School  
  99. Setthakhasat 2 Primary School  
  100. Sihavong Vitaya Primary School  
  101. Van Paseuth Primary School  
  102. Sri Sathya Sai Primary School  
  103. Itsalaphone Primary School  
  104. Methani Primary School  
  105. Phetdara Primary School  
  106. Sonlin Primary School 2  
  107. Tonka Primary School  
  108. Changpueak Primary School  
  109. Visithat Primary School  
  110. Fanapha Primary School  
  111. Phetkaitong Primary School  
  112. Nakhouay Secondary School  
  113. Khamsai Suliyosak Secondary School  
  114. Sri Sathya Sai Secondary School  
  115. Ban Doung Secondary School  
  116. Mueangnoi Secondary School  
  117. Nonekhor Secondary School  
  118. Nongnhiang Secondary School  
  119. Soknoy Secondary School  
  120. Sekkasat 2 Secondary School  
  121. Laos-Vietnam Friendship Secondary School  
  122. Chommany Secondary School  
  123. Nirada Jommani Secondary School  
  124. Phonkao Vitaya Secondary School  
  125. Saysetha Secondary School  
  126. Vattanatham Ethnic Force Secondary School  
  127. Magic Palms Secondary School  
  128. Kaopanya Secondary School  
  129. Phonthan Secondary School  
  130. That Luang Secondary School  
  131. Lao International Secondary School  
  132. Nongbone Secondary School  
  133. Viengsavanh Secondary School  
  134. Patthana Secondary School  
  135. Saifon Secondary School  
  136. Sihavong Vitaya Secondary School  
  137. Vattana Secondary School  
  138. Marino Secondary School  
  139. Nonsavang High School  
  140. Vattanakone International Secondary School  
  141. Itsalaphone Secondary School  
  142. Phetdala Secondary School  
  143. Methani Secondary School  
  144. Saysanavong Secondary School  
  145. Vientiane-Hanoi Secondary School

Schools in Sisattanak district

  1. Virathavone School  
  2. Thantavanh School  
  3. Yoyo School  
  4. Sengdara International School  
  5. Kimber School  
  6. Panyamany School  
  7. Santisouk School  
  8. Kounnavong School  
  9. Xaysana School  
  10. Sengaloun School  
  11. Manyphone School  
  12. Vithana School  
  13. Chanmalay School  
  14. Sipaseuth School  
  15. Sathaphone School  
  16. Golden School  
  17. Xaypaseuth School  
  18. Panyathip School  
  19. Sokpaluang Primary School  
  20. Thongkang Primary School  
  21. Siamphone Primary School  
  22. South Saphanthong Primary School  
  23. North Saphanthong Primary School  
  24. Phaxay Primary School  
  25. That Khao Primary School  
  26. Phonsinuan Primary School  
  27. Donnokkhoum Primary School  
  28. Donkoi Primary School  
  29. Dongsavath Primary School  
  30. Sangwei Primary School  
  31. Chomphet Primary School  
  32. Xaysathan Primary School  
  33. Phonesavang Primary School  
  34. Phonepapao Primary School  
  35. Sathaphone Primary School  
  36. Sunshine Primary School  
  37. Panyathip Primary School  
  38. Sivatthana Primary School  
  39. Sharon Primary School  
  40. Vithaya Primary School  
  41. Singapore Mission Primary School  
  42. Kounnavong Primary School  
  43. Sengdara Primary School  
  44. Xaymoungkhoun Primary School  
  45. Chanthavyphone Primary School  
  46. Sengsamay Primary School  
  47. Xaypaseuth Primary School  
  48. Xayphonesomboun Primary School  
  49. Kiettisack Primary School  
  50. Virathavone Primary School  
  51. Hakkeo Primary School  
  52. Sipaseuth Primary School  
  53. Vientiane GAiN Glory School Primary School  
  54. Golden Primary School  
  55. Phiawath High School  
  56. Phunmun High School  
  57. Sisattanak Secondary School  
  58. Suanmone Secondary School  
  59. Chomphet Secondary School  
  60. Thatkhao Secondary School  
  61. Sathaphone High School  
  62. Sengsamay Secondary School  
  63. Virathavone High School  
  64. Sunshine Secondary School  
  65. Hakkeo High School  
  66. Kiettisack International High School  
  67. Panyathip International High School  
  68. Vithaya High School  
  69. Xaymoungkhoun Vithaya Secondary School  
  70. Chanthavyphone High School  
  71. Sason Secondary School  
  72. Sengdara High School  
  73. Vientiane Glory High School  
  74. Song High School  
  75. Sisattanak Secondary School  
  76. Golden Secondary School

Schools in Xaythany district 

  1. Donnoun Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  2. Tanmixai Primary School  
  3. Lion Boot Preschool  
  4. Thitisone Preschool-Primary School  
  5. Nong Viengkham Preschool-Primary School  
  6. Na Care Primary School  
  7. Achievers School Preschool  
  8. Sathid Preschool-Primary School  
  9. Viengvilay Preschool-Primary School  
  10. Achievers School Preschool  
  11. Dongdok Primary School  
  12. Sivilay Secondary School  
  13. Vanmai Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  14. Phounsavath Primary-Secondary School  
  15. MINA 1 Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  16. Song Dongdok High School  
  17. Phakhao Primary School  
  18. Phongsavath Preschool-Primary School  
  19. Tanmixai Primary-Secondary School  
  20. Belling Preschool-Primary School  
  21. Panyavadee Preschool-Primary School  
  22. Xaysana 1 and Xaysana 2 Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  23. Nakhonehueang Preschool-Primary School  
  24. Xaysomphone Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  25. Logo Sikham Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  26. Phonesavanh High School  
  27. Sompanya Primary School  
  28. 401 Primary School  
  29. Phay Chalern Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  30. Nong Phaya Primary School  
  31. Senouthay Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  32. Vongsengduean Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  33. Moukthida Preschool-Primary School  
  34. Oudomdeth Preschool  
  35. Mina 1 Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  36. Sengpaseuth Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  37. Binir Nursery Kindergarten  
  38. Viengkeo Preschool-Primary School  
  39. SOS Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  40. Nonsengchan Primary School  
  41. Phetmangkone Preschool-Primary School  
  42. Nahom Primary School  
  43. Chittisack School Preschool-Primary-Secondary School  
  44. Phouthongkham Preschool  
  45. Xaysana 1 Preschool-Primary School  
  46. Xaydala Preschool-Primary School

 

