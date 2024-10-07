Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya Welcomes Guests with Special Opening Rates

KYOTO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2024 – Travelodge Hotels Asia proudly announces the grand opening of Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya, the second Travelodge property in Kyoto and the fifth in Japan, marking a significant step in the brand’s expanding presence in key destinations. With Kyoto’s projected increase in international visitors for 2025, driven by its rich history, cultural landmarks, and local experiences, the new Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya meets the growing demand for quality, affordable accommodations in the city.

Keigo Inden, Operations Manager of Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya, shared, “We are excited to bring Travelodge’s unique offering to Kyoto at such an exciting time. Our aim is to provide versatile, comfortable stays that fit the needs of every traveler, whether they are here for business, leisure, or an extended visit. We can’t wait to welcome guests and show them the best of Kyoto.”

Special Opening Rates

To celebrate the opening, Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya is offering special rates starting at JPY 13,650. This offer is available until 31 December 2024, with stays valid through 31 December 2025. He further highlighted, “Our mission is to provide excellent value while ensuring guests experience comfort, convenience, and connectivity.”

Variety of Room Types to Suit All Travelers

Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya offers a variety of room types tailored to meet different travelers’ needs:

Standard Queen (14 sqm) : Cozy and practical, ideal for short visits.

: Cozy and practical, ideal for short visits. Standard Twin (18 sqm) : Designed for convenience, providing a home-like experience.

: Designed for convenience, providing a home-like experience. Superior Queen (19 sqm) : Spacious and perfect for extended stays or special occasions.

: Spacious and perfect for extended stays or special occasions. Friends and Family Triple (21 sqm) : Ample space for groups, offering extra comfort and flexibility.

: Ample space for groups, offering extra comfort and flexibility. Accessible Room (17 sqm): Fully equipped with accessible amenities to ensure a seamless stay for all guests.

Modern Amenities with a Local Touch

As with all Travelodge Hotels Asia properties, Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya is designed with the brand’s signature hallmarks, which include:

Snooze: Comfortable rooms with signature beds, offering the perfect spot to recharge.

Comfortable rooms with signature beds, offering the perfect spot to recharge. Soak: In-room bathtubs for relaxation after a day of exploring Kyoto.

In-room bathtubs for relaxation after a day of exploring Kyoto. Spin: Self-service coin-operated laundromat, equipped with washers and dryers, adds a layer of convenience for longer stays.

Self-service coin-operated laundromat, equipped with washers and dryers, adds a layer of convenience for longer stays. Stream: Complimentary high-speed WiFi ensures seamless connectivity, whether for work or leisure.

Complimentary high-speed WiFi ensures seamless connectivity, whether for work or leisure. Service: A 24-hour reception desk to warmly welcome guests and provide city navigation assistance.

A 24-hour reception desk to warmly welcome guests and provide city navigation assistance. Storage: Complimentary luggage storage and a luggage weighing scale, making travel easier.

Complimentary luggage storage and a luggage weighing scale, making travel easier. Social: Co-working spaces and an outdoor area designed for guests to connect or unwind.

Co-working spaces and an outdoor area designed for guests to connect or unwind. Smart Mart: In-house vending machine and ice machine, with nearby convenience stores, ATMs, and a money changer.



Prime Location Near Kyoto’s Top Attractions

Located in the lively Shijo Omiya district, the hotel provides easy access to some of Kyoto’s top attractions, including Nijo Castle, Kyoto Imperial Palace, and the historic Gion district. With excellent transport links just steps away at Shijo Omiya Station, exploring Kyoto is convenient and efficient. The hotel’s central location also puts guests within reach of Kyoto’s culinary hotspots, shopping districts, and cultural treasures.

Expanding Presence in Japan

The opening of Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya highlights Travelodge Asia’s commitment to expanding its presence in Japan. Building on the success of its other properties, this new hotel strengthens the brand’s position as a key player in Japan’s hospitality market, offering value-driven stays in popular destinations.

“We’re excited to be a part of Kyoto’s booming tourism industry and to provide travelers with a modern, comfortable space to relax and recharge,” said Pinky Lam, Chief Operating Officer of Travelodge Asia. “With our focus on essential amenities and a great location, we are confident that Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya will become a favorite among both local and international guests.”

Travelodge Cashback Program

Guests at Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Omiya can also benefit from the Travelodge Cashback Program. The program offers members exclusive rates and up to 5% cashback credits on stays. These credits are redeemable at any Travelodge hotel across Asia and valid for five years. Credits are also transferable, providing members with added flexibility. Other perks include early check-in, late check-out, and exclusive offers, making every stay even more rewarding.

Hashtag: #TravelodgeKyotoShijoOmiya #TravelodgeHotelsAsia #TKSO #EssentiallyTKSO #TravelodgeJapan #TravelodgeAsia

https://www.travelodgehotels.asia/travelodge-kyoto-shijo-omiya/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/travelodge-asia

https://www.facebook.com/TravelodgeHotelsAsia/

https://www.instagram.com/travelodgeasia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelodge Hotels (Asia) Pte. Ltd.

Travelodge Hotels (Asia) Pte. Ltd. is a leading hotel management and franchise company, responsible for the development of hotels across Asia under the Travelodge brand. The company focuses on select-service, midscale hotels in strategic locations across Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, China.

About the Travelodge brand in Asia

With over 80 years of history, the Travelodge brand was introduced to Asia to provide value-for-experience accommodation. The brand’s mission is to offer guests comfort, convenience, and connectivity, ensuring a seamless stay for all guests across the region.