ASEAN SOM Leaders Tackle Vision 2025, Timor-Leste Membership, and Summit Prep

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thongphane Savanphet, Lao’s ASEAN SOM Leader presided over the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting with the participation of ASEAN SOM Leaders, Timor-Leste SOM Leader, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community and ASEAN delegates on 7 October at National Convention Centre, Vientiane.

ASEAN Senior Official’s Meeting reviewed and highly valued the progress of the strengthening of ASEAN Community through the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 as well as the achievement made in the implementation of the 9 priority areas of Lao’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2024, including the development of Strategic Plans to implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

The Meeting discussed various matters pertaining to the preparation for Timor-Leste’s full membership in ASEAN. The Meeting also discussed the increasing applications from non-regional countries to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and exchanged views on the preparation and arrangement for the signing ceremony of the Instrument of Accession to the TAC by the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to be held on 10 October 2024.

The Meeting also reviewed ASEAN’s external relations and underscored the importance of strengthening ASEAN unity and Centrality through ASEAN-led mechanisms. Importantly, the Senior ASEAN Officials discussed a wide range of issues on the preparation for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits which will be held on 9-11 October in Vientiane, especially ASEAN Leaders’ programme of activities and outcome documents for consideration at the 44th and 45th Summits and Related Summits to be held in this week-long high-level gathering. There are 16 Summits and more than 20 heads of Government from ASEAN Member States, ASEAN Dialogue Partners, and International and Regional Organizations.