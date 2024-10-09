Laos, Thailand Strengthen Ties with Six New Cooperation Agreements

On 8 October, Laos and Thailand signed six cooperation agreements on water resource management, civil service collaboration, and rail freight transport.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra have agreed to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. A key agreement was a Memorandum of Cooperation on integrated water resource management, aimed at ensuring the sustainable use of shared water systems between the two countries.

Beyond water management, the leaders signed agreements in various sectors, including civil servant management, technical assistance, and rail freight transport. They also discussed reinforcing the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, which connects Vientiane Capital with Thailand’s Nong Khai Province.

Building on this theme of infrastructure collaboration, Prime Minister Paetongtarn presented an updated study on the design of the planned Chiang Man-Luang Prabang Mekong Bridge to her Lao counterpart.

The Chiang Man-Luang Prabang Mekong Bridge project will link the road from Hongsa district in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to Route 13 in Luang Prabang, Laos. This connection aims to upgrade travel and trade between the two provinces, strengthening regional connectivity, tourism, and economic development.

Beyond the signed agreements, the two leaders assessed the broader state of cooperation between their countries. They reviewed past achievements and charted future plans to enhance political-security ties, combat drug trafficking, and address the pressing issue of transboundary air pollution.

PM Sonexay used the opportunity to congratulate PM Paetongtarn on her appointment as Thailand’s Prime Minister and emphasized how meaningful it was that she chose Laos for her first official visit. He noted that this visit highlights the strong ties between the two countries, especially with the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship coming up in 2025.

In her closing remarks, Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude for the warm reception and reiterated her commitment to building stronger ties. She stressed her intent to expand the outcomes of this meeting, looking to formalize and deepen collaborative efforts between the two governments.