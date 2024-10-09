The World’s Largest Annual Financial Event – The 2024 WIW World Investor Week Forum Was Successfully held in Taipei, Taiwan

The 2024 WIW World Investor Week Forum was grandly held in Taipei, Taiwan, from October 7 to 9, attracting thousands of financial elites who participated enthusiastically.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2024 – The globally renowned financial event, World Investor Week (WIW), organized annually each October by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), continues to spotlight cutting-edge financial topics. By leveraging global expertise and momentum, WIW aims to enhance financial literacy and promote investor education and protection. This year, Taiwan participated by hosting a three-day World Investor Week event from October 7 to 9, in collaboration with nine leading financial institutions.

With the rapid advancement of technology, digital finance and crypto assets are leading a global investment revolution. This year’s forum focused on three pivotal themes: Technology and Digital Finance, Crypto Assets, and Sustainable Finance. Prominent financial experts from Taiwan and abroad, including those from Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong, discussed the latest trends, offering participants insights into these emerging fields. The forum aimed to strengthen attendees’ financial acumen to tackle the dual challenges of digital and sustainable finance.

As global interest in crypto assets surges and countries race to establish leadership in this space, Taiwan is positioning itself as a key player in the Asian asset management landscape. Taiwan’s active participation in WIW is crucial to realizing this vision. Topics such as the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi), AI applications in finance, sustainable investing, retirement investments, and carbon credit markets were covered. These discussions aimed to help investors navigate the challenges posed by the digital and sustainable finance era while facilitating capital flows into green industries. The forum provided the latest investment knowledge and strategies, empowering participants with the tools to embrace these emerging financial trends.

The 2024 World Investor Week in Taiwan was jointly organized by nine of Taiwan’s most prominent financial organizations, including the Financial Planning Association of Taiwan, the Pension Fund Association, R.O.C., the Securities Investment Trust & Consulting Association of the R.O.C., the CFA Society Taiwan, the CCIM Taiwan Chapter, the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the Taipei Exchange, the Taiwan Futures Exchange, and the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

