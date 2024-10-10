Twist Media Celebrates 10 Years of Industry Excellence

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2024 – Twist Media, a leading event company in Singapore , is excited to mark its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of delivering top-tier corporate events. Since its inception, Twist Media has built a reputation for crafting unique, memorable experiences for clients across a variety of industries. To celebrate this impressive milestone, Twist Media recently hosted a special event, bringing together team members, partners, and clients to reflect on the company’s journey. The evening was filled with joy and appreciation, offering a chance to reconnect with those who have played a key role in their success.

Reaching this impressive milestone underscores Twist Media’s consistent growth and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Over the years, the company has been recognised for its outstanding event management with multiple awards. In the past year alone, Twist Media received the Silver award for Best B2B Event (Conferences/Meetings/Seminars), the Silver award for Best Hybrid Event (B2B), and the Bronze award for Best Digital Integration. They also received the Gold award for Best Event in the Government Sector. Winning these accolades demonstrates how, over the years, Twist Media has effectively harnessed technology through their events. This recognition highlights their expertise in hybrid event planning, technology integration, and brand activation, showcasing their comprehensive service offerings that cater to both the government and private sectors.

Twist Media’s ability to stay ahead of industry trends has played a key role in its success. While the global COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges, the company adapted quickly, expanding its services to include live streaming, virtual event management, and hybrid event solutions. However, it is the company’s long-term dedication to innovation and service excellence, rather than short-term adaptability, that has solidified its position as an industry leader.

Starting from a small team, Twist Media has steadily grown into a dynamic organisation of skilled professionals, expanding their capabilities and expertise over the years. The scale of their projects has also expanded, now managing everything from national campaigns to high-profile international events attended by dignitaries, including presidents and ministers. Conferences have become a significant part of their service offerings, with the company excelling in planning and executing large-scale conferences that meet the diverse needs of corporate clients.

Looking ahead, Twist Media remains focused on leading the way as a corporate event planner in Singapore, offering services in virtual event management, hybrid events, and conferences. As the future of events lies in merging online and offline experiences, Twist Media is committed to creating seamless, engaging events that blend both worlds.

