Formalin Detected in Food Products in Champasack

On 9 October, authorities in Champasack Province discovered the presence of formalin in food products following an inspection conducted by the Department of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the Food and Drug Sector of the Provincial Health Department in Pakse district.

The inspection of frozen seafood, meatballs, hotpots, and imported frozen meats took place at several key locations, including Mae Yai Si fresh seafood store, Pickled Crab Eggs food store, chicken shops, and hotpot and frozen meat stalls at Pakse New Market.

During the investigation, several samples from each vendor tested positive for formalin, raising concerns over the safety of these food products. Formalin is often used illegally in the food industry to extend the shelf life of perishable items such as seafood and meat, but its toxicity makes it extremely dangerous for human consumption.

The discovery of formalin has prompted authorities to take immediate action, including issuing warnings to the affected vendors and confiscating the contaminated products. Further investigations will be conducted to identify the source of the contamination and to prevent future instances of adulteration.

Ketsana Vongsithon, an expert from the Provincial Health Department’s Food and Drug Sector explained how they test for formalin in food. Special kits were to take small samples and add chemicals that react with formaldehyde, a harmful substance. If the food changes color, it shows formalin is present.

Officials have reassured the public that more stringent food safety inspections will be enforced across Champasack Province to ensure that no harmful chemicals like formalin end up in consumer food products.

The Provincial Health Department and trade authorities will continue working together to eliminate such risks, with plans for ongoing monitoring and collaboration with vendors to maintain compliance with food safety standards.