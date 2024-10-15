Oxfam’s John Samuel Pushes for Inclusivity at ASEAN Forum

At the ASEAN Business Forum in Vientiane on 24 September, John Samuel, Asia Regional Director of Oxfam International, delivered a powerful message on the importance of inclusivity and women’s empowerment in Laos’s business landscape.

Representing Oxfam—a confederation committed to alleviating global poverty since 1942—Samuel brought eight years of advocacy experience to the forefront, stressing the critical role that micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) play in the region’s economy.

With over 80 percent of Laos’s workforce employed in these enterprises, he emphasized the need for supportive frameworks that promote equitable growth and sustainable practices, calling for collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society to achieve these goals. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, MSMEs remain the backbone of the national economy, especially in rural areas.

“In Laos, small and micro-enterprises provide employment and job opportunities for people in villages. Oxfam has also been working with women’s groups, supporting initiatives such as community tourism and environmentally-friendly tourism,” he explained.

Community tourism refers to travel experiences that are owned, managed, and operated by local communities, including non-profits, cooperatives, and social enterprises.

Addressing Regional Challenges

While praising progress in Laos and other ASEAN countries, Samuel acknowledged significant disparities between countries within the region, particularly in Myanmar, where political instability has severely impacted labor rights, he noted.

“Myanmar is facing multiple challenges, including conflicts, limited civic space, and vulnerability to disasters,” Samuel said. “It requires educating workers, companies, and governments to ensure adherence to global labor standards.”

He compared labor laws in Europe, which emphasize workplace rights, to practices in some Asian companies that fall short in protecting labor rights.

“In Asia, some companies neglect these issues, resulting in young people working excessively long hours,” he noted.

Samuel called for collaboration among governments, the private sector, and civil society to address these challenges, advocating for a balanced approach that prioritizes profit, people, and the planet. Oxfam is ready to work with the Myanmar government to promote fair wages, international labor standards, and enhanced economic participation for women.

Oxfam shares this sentiment and is open to collaborate with the Myanmar government to support the country in providing fair wages, implementing international labor standards, and enhancing women's economic participation.

The Gig Economy: A New Challenge for Inclusivity

Samuel also raised concerns about the rise of the gig economy, particularly in Asia, which—marked by short-term, freelance work—has exacerbated job insecurity, particularly for young people.

“The gig economy—(led, for instance, by) companies like Grab and Swiggy—offers no job certainty. Many young people work long hours just to make ends meet, with no job security or welfare benefits,” Samuel explained.

“Workers in the gig economy can be easily excluded from the system,” Samuel warned, urging businesses to take responsibility for the working conditions they offer.

This is particularly evident when workers face difficult situations. For instance, if a food delivery rider consistently fails to meet delivery targets, the company can easily remove them from the platform. Additionally, if riders are injured in accidents, companies typically do not provide insurance or support for medical treatment.

In other words, if a rider doesn't meet their delivery goals over a specific period, they risk being terminated. Furthermore, if they suffer an injury while working, the gig economy companies often do not take responsibility, leaving workers without any insurance or welfare support for their recovery.

Inclusivity at the Core of Business Practices

The recent Seventh ASEAN Inclusive Business Forum, held in Vientiane, highlighted significant achievements in this area, including the establishment of guidelines and action plans for the 2023-2027 period, all aimed at promoting equitable growth and empowering MSMEs across the region.

For John Samuel and Oxfam, achieving truly inclusive and responsible business practices will require long-term commitment and collaboration between governments, the private sector, and civil society.

Samuel’s message was clear: Inclusivity isn’t just a business trend—it’s essential for sustainable development across the region.