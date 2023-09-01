Vang Vieng Improves Tourist Facilities Ahead of Visit Laos Year 2024

Vang Vieng district authorities have made improvements to various facilities and services in the hopes of making a great first impression on visitors during Visit Laos Year 2024.

Mr. Atthayasai Manivanh, the head of the Vang Vieng Information, Culture, and Tourism Office, said that checks have been made at hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants to ensure that quality of services, cleanliness, and safety standards have been improved and met a high standard.

District authorities have also taken steps to reduce noise pollution at entertainment venues near Nam Song River, repaired a 26-kilometer stretch of road along the river, and improved a six-kilometer access road to Kaeng Yui waterfall, the Vientiane Times reported.

Vang Vieng officials have made improvements to existing infrastructure as well, including the construction of a car park, a bridge, restaurants, and shops. They are also planning to hold several festivals, such as the Vang Vieng music festival in the winter, off-road racing in the wet season, and other adventure activities.

However, a current labor shortage has slowed down infrastructure upgrades in the riverside town along with numerous other parts of the country. Additionally, construction work was affected by flooding last month, which also affected tourism businesses.

According to the Vang Vieng Information, Culture, and Tourism Office, the Vang Vieng district welcomed over 300,000 tourists in the first six months of 2023, with more than 100,000 of them coming from other countries. The authorities are expecting the district to attract more tourists in the upcoming year.

Additionally, Sekong provincial authorities are also planning to improve the tourism infrastructure and amenities at Tad Fai Mai waterfall to attract more visitors for Visit Laos Year 2024.

Laos aims to attract over 2.7 million tourists in 2024, as it has been declared the “Year of Tourism“, to help the industry with post-pandemic recovery.