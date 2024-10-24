Attapeu Province Faces Severe Medical Staff Shortage

Attapeu is facing a significant challenge as the region grapples with a critical shortage of nursing professionals, according to a report from the head of the provincial health department.

Currently, there are only 514 registered nurses in Attapeu Province. Local health authorities estimate that an additional 339 nurses are needed to meet the increasing healthcare demands of the population.

The primary challenge is that several health centers are experiencing significant understaffing, which compels personnel to manage excessive responsibilities. Furthermore, some staff members have not received training in micro planning, and even those who have are often unable to implement it effectively, particularly in remote areas, according to the health department.

In response to the ongoing nursing shortage, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced an urgent call to action aimed at attracting qualified nursing staff to various critical positions. The province has identified specific staffing needs to address the healthcare demands of its population.

These include 21 positions in the provincial health department, 171 positions at the provincial hospital, eight positions at the nursing school, 37 positions in public health for Sanamxay district, 29 positions in public health for Samakkhixay district, three positions in Sanxay district, six positions in Phouvong district, and 64 additional staff across 33 health centers throughout the province.

Inpan Inthilat, the Head of the Health Department of Attapeu Province, highlighted the ongoing challenges in providing adequate healthcare services. Despite efforts to ensure sufficient resources each year, limitations persist. To address this, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the department of provincial health of Public Affairs, has established a minimum staffing quota for health centers in remote areas, requiring at least three staff members per center.

Currently, there are 33 health centers staffed with three doctors each. However, many of these centers do not meet the necessary staffing requirements. Ideally, each center should have one general doctor, two nurses, and three obstetricians. In reality, some centers are operating with only two doctors, one or two nurses, and just one obstetrician, while others lack obstetricians entirely.

Regarding the allocation of civil service quotas from 2021 to 2024, the Ministry of Health distributes these quotas based on identified gaps and shortages relative to established standards.

This process relies on collected data and a real-time online monitoring system. The department of provincial health is responsible for organizing the examinations to select personnel for specific roles. Additionally, the placement locations for these positions are determined solely by the Ministry of Health and cannot be altered.