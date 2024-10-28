Lao Government Plans Salary Hike, Sectoral Staffing Increase for 2024

During its monthly meeting on 24 October, the Lao government announced 2025 plans to raise civil servant salaries, expand staffing quotas across various sectors, and address the issue of illegally imported vehicles.

Chaired by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, the meeting featured a press conference led by Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Sonexay Sithphaxay. Ministers from various government offices participated both in person and online to discuss pressing issues and seek effective solutions.

A key topic raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs was the need to increase salaries for civil servants to help them cope with the current economic challenges. This proposal received approval from Prime Minister Sonexay and other attendees, aiming to improve living conditions for government employees.

In addition to salary increases, the authorities agreed to raise the quotas for new hires to ensure that essential government functions can be carried out efficiently and smoothly.

Addressing the ongoing inflation issue, PM Sonexay highlighted the importance of working closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders. He assured that solution plans would align with guidelines from the Central Party Committee’s Political Department and other government initiatives.

To combat the illegal import and trade of vehicles, the government will collaborate with special teams to identify the root causes of these problems. They are committed to closing regulatory gaps and taking decisive action to resolve the issue promptly.

The meeting also touched on future plans for human development, focusing on education, labor laws, and agricultural land policies.