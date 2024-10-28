Lexus Partners with the Maverick Academy to Drive Culinary Excellence in Latest Cooking Competition

Photo Credit: AR Asia Production

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2024 – This October, Lexus Asia announces their partnership with AR Asia Production to launch an exciting gastronomy series The Maverick Academy on Netflix. The Maverick Academy is an innovative culinary competition that champions gastronomic talent in craft, and entrepreneurial spirit of aspiring chefs from across Asia. This marks the first partnership of its kind, where Lexus’ promise of creating amazing experiences meets the artistry of culinary mastery, elevating luxury beyond vehicles.

On the show, the contestants will be put to the ultimate test with exciting cooking challenges, fierce eliminations to showcase their cooking prowess, creativity, entrepreneurial potential and grit to survive The Maverick Academy. Each episode aims to uncover the sophistication of culinary craft that can transform a simple dish into an epicurean experience.

Led by The Demon Chef, Alvin Leung, The Maverick Academy will see 8 contestants from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Hong Kong vie for the top spot in the competition. The winner of The Maverick Academy will be granted an invaluable opportunity as Chef Alvin’s apprentice and business partner.

The highly acclaimed Chef Alvin Leung, is a Canadian chef and television personality. He is the chef owner of Bo Innovation, Hong Kong, a 2 Michelin-starred restaurant, which serves up redefined Chinese flavours, also known as X-treme Chinese cuisine, and has been a judge on Masterchef Canada.

The show will also star the hottest and most successful chef entrepreneurs in Thailand as judges like Chef Tam who received the 2024 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award, and Chef Ton who runs one of the most exciting kitchens in Bangkok, Le Du. Also joining the lineup is celebrity chef Michael Bonacini, co-founder of one of Canada’s leading fine dining restaurant companies Oliver & Bonacini Restaurants.

Underpinned by the dedication to craftsmanship and its human-centred mindset, Lexus has always been driven by the commitment to provide amazing experiences. The very essence of these values are mirrored in The Maverick Academy, which advocates the continuous refinement of skills, the boldness to defy culinary norms, and the determination to stay true to one’s cultural and inspirational roots.

Throughout the programme, viewers will be able to catch Lexus’ latest models in action as they seamlessly blend into the high-energy environment of the 5-episode series. The winner would also have limited-time ownership of a Lexus LBX.

Lexus is proud to be the first automotive brand to partner with AR Asia Production for The Maverick Academy. This collaboration is a unique opportunity to showcase how Lexus’ commitment to craft translates across different fields.

“This partnership is a celebration of craftsmanship and excellence, and we’re excited to be a part of The Maverick Academy. The show aptly demonstrates the ethos of Lexus – the blending of passion, innovation, and exceptional customer-centric focus to create unforgettable elevated experiences,” said Preston Tan, Vice President of Lexus Asia. “Just as Lexus crafts exceptional experiences, the chefs are creating amazing sensory experiences.”

“We believe that this series not only celebrates and supports aspiring chefs but also inspires chefs and viewers alike, to embark on their own culinary journeys.”

Lexus is an automotive company that strives to bring experiences that resonate with those who seek more than just mobility, weaving customers’ lifestyle interest in its outreach. Stay tuned as Lexus continues to push the boundaries and redefines the craft of dining by bringing bespoke dining activations to Asia.

The Maverick Academy will air on Netflix on 08 November 2024. Fans can expect a season of culinary adventures, driven by the unparalleled performance and style of Lexus.

To know more about Lexus and The Maverick Academy, please go to lexusasia.com/culinary/maverickacademy .

Hashtag: #Lexus #MaverickAcademy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lexus

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world’s first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2.66 million hybrid vehicles including HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs. (as of the end of August 2023)

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries/regions worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

About The Maverick Academy

“The Maverick Academy” is an innovative culinary competition series created by Anne Chan and Demon Chef Alvin Leung, designed to discover and mentor the next generation of culinary talent and business visionaries.

About Chef Alvin Leung

The Demon Chef, Alvin Leung is an English-born Hong Kong-Canadian chef and television personality. He holds two Michelin stars at his Hong Kong-based restaurant Bo Innovation and one Michelin star at Bo London. Nicknamed ‘The Demon Chef’, he invented his own cuisine named X-Treme Chinese, which has modernized Chinese cuisine and single-handedly created new taste sensations that give diners a unique experience with every visit. A self-taught chef who draws from his training as an engineer, Leung is constantly pushing the limits and unveiling surprises with his X-Treme Chinese cuisine. In addition to the many restaurants opened under his guidance, Leung has risen to fame through an illustrious television career including judging MasterChef Canada.