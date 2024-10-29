Vientiane Province Boosts Tourism Goals with 1.3 Million Visitor Target by End of 2025

Vientiane Province is actively boosting tourism to position the industry as a key economic driver, with a goal to attract over 1.3 million visitors by the end of 2025. While officials are working to strengthen regional and international cooperation in tourism, aiming to promote its natural, historical, cultural, and agricultural attractions.

Sisawat Sengphachan, Director General of the Department of Press, Culture, and Tourism of Vientiane, shared on 24 October that in the first nine months of 2024, the province welcomed 1,031,756 domestic and international visitors, including 281,891 foreign tourists, marking a total increase of 366,917 from the same period in 2023.

This growth generated total revenue of LAK 707 billion (USD 32.2 million), marking a year-on-year rise of LAK 489 billion (USD 22.2 million).

Sisawat also noted that Vientiane’s efforts are concentrated on generating foreign currency, creating employment in urban and rural areas, and boosting the local economy. The province currently manages 211 tourist sites, including natural, cultural, and historical locations.

Looking ahead, Vientiane aims to attract 1.3 million tourists by 2025, projecting revenue of over LAK 782 billion (USD 35.8 million).

To support the anticipated growth, Vientiane Province’s authorities are planning to use the over-1,000 licensed tourism-related businesses to welcome an increased influx of visitors.