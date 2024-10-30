Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Celebrates Big Win as Family Resort of the Year at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Thailand

Guests can unwind at three inviting swimming pools, from a vibrant pool with a swim-up bar to a serene oasis featuring private whirlpools. Modern fitness facilities promote wellness, while the dedicated Kids’ Club offers creative activities for younger guests.

A diverse range of dining venues provides memorable culinary experiences, from beachfront lunches to special family dinners. Engaging activities and eco-friendly workshops encourage exploration and a connection with nature, making the resort an ideal destination for families, couples, and groups seeking to create lasting memories.

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach ‘s commitment to sustainability, diverse family-focused programs, and innovative learning experiences sets it apart as a premier destination for families. The resort has received glowing feedback from guests and stakeholders alike, further emphasizing its exceptional offerings.

“Families leave our resort with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for nature. Our dedication to creating an exceptional family-friendly environment has been widely recognized, with numerous accolades from our partners acknowledging us as one of the top family resorts in Phuket,” said Mr. Trevor May, Cluster General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach