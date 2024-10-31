Laos, Thai, Myanmar Action Plan Launched to Address Transboundary Haze

On 29 October, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar gathered to discuss action plans to tackle the yearly transboundary haze pollution issue, as well as solutions to address air pollution during the dry season.

During the meeting, the three countries agreed to address pollution-related issues, such as hotspot reduction, forecasting and monitoring systems, law enforcement, and sustainable agricultural management, all under the Joint Plan of Action – CLEAR Sky, which was agreed upon back in April 2023 to combat transboundary haze pollution.

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, emphasized that the tri-nation cooperation is a response to the need to address rising PM2.5 levels in the region’s air, which stem from several sources, including industry, transport, and, in particular, forest fires and agricultural burning.

This comes after severe air pollution engulfed three main provinces of Laos in February this year, including Vientiane Capital, Luang Prabang, and Champasack. In these areas, the AQI rose as high as 145 to 160, which is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups. During the same period, all 66 provinces in Thailand also experienced the smog, particularly Bangkok, where the AQI was recorded at around 141 to 165.

The impact of air pollution is not limited to physical health as research also shows that the smog can also affect the mind. A study by Oklahoma State University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that wildfire pollution in Southeast Asia, especially smoke from neighboring countries, significantly worsens public mood during severe air pollution.

In October 2023, former Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also visited Laos to discuss plans to address hazardous transboundary haze ahead of the burning season. He pledged support for mapping fire risk areas in Laos and developing a joint action plan to control cross-border air pollution affecting Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar.

In the same month, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported that Laos typically experiences heightened air pollution during its dry season, spanning from November to April annually. This period sees an increase in practices such as waste burning, deforestation, and the burning of agricultural land, all of which are significant contributors to high air pollution levels.