Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe: A Celebration of European Deli Meats

The "Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe" campaign continues to champion a variety of exquisite European deli meats to the Hong Kong market.

As we enter the final year of this 3-year initiative, we are thrilled to announce our upcoming booth at HOFEX in May 2025. HOFEX, a prominent food and hospitality trade show in Asia, showcases a wide range of culinary delicacies and highlights the best of global food and drink.

Showcasing European Culinary Excellence

The “Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe” campaign is a collaborative initiative by three esteemed non-profit consortia: Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna, Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP.

Initiated in 2019 with co-funding from the European Union, the campaign seeks to engage food enthusiasts in Hong Kong through the promotion of high-quality European brands. The European Union upholds top standards in food and agriculture through PDO and PGI product certifications, which showcase the unique qualities of regional products. These labels assure consumers of authentic items that reflect Europe’s rich culinary heritage, while also protecting against imitations and counterfeits.

Together, the three consortia strive to preserve and enhance their protected products, and are dedicated to safeguarding and promoting three excellent deli meats:

Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO: Exemplifying the pinnacle of artisanal salami, this exceptional deli meat is crafted with an exquisite blend of premium pork and spices. The salami will delight food enthusiasts with its firm texture, ruby red colour, and delicate flavour that is sure to captivate the palate. Be enchanted by a taste that celebrates the finest in European salami craftsmanship. Mortadella Bologna PGI: A quintessential deli meat, this delicacy is crafted from finely ground, carefully selected pork. It stands out with its mildly spiced aroma and sweetness, derived from a combination of lean, striated-muscle meat and tender lardons. Mortadella Bologna PGI provides an outstanding flavour that reflects the consortia’s commitment to quality craftsmanship. Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI: These are iconic delicacies that embody traditional European cuisine. The deli meats feature succulent pork encased in pig’s trotter or pig’s skin, offering a unique savoury flavour with a robust yet refined taste. As favourites for festive occasions and everyday dishes, they promise to deliver an authentic burst of flavour to the culinary scene in Hong Kong.

Interested consumers can also check out the campaign's website https://www.enjoytheauthenticjoy.co/

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

