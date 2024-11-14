Laos, United Nation Team Up on Youth Empowerment, Gender-Based Violence Initiatives

On 12 November, Lao Women Union, Lao Youth Union, the United Nations agencies and key development partners came together to discuss groundbreaking initiatives aiming to empower youth and address gender-based violence in Laos.

The meeting, titled “Briefing Meeting with Development Partners on UN Joint Programming Areas to Advance Youth Empowerment and Address Gender-Based Violence,” provided a platform to highlight the significance of joint planning.

The goal is to harmonize efforts, focus strategic interventions, and accelerate progress in realizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in particular to reach the most vulnerable and marginalized populations.

Additionally, the meeting facilitated an innovative platform for participants, including the Lao Women’s Union, Lao Youth Union, and Ministry of Health, to share their valuable feedback on the joint programme’s design and development ensuring alignment with Lao national development priorities.

One of the joint program presented at the meeting is Safer Cities developed by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UN-Habitat and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) aims to expand and scale-up ongoing efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and promote gender equality in Laos, including through the expansion of counseling and protection centers and improving health, forensic, and WASH facilities.

Aly Vongnobountham, President of the Lao Women’s Union and Vice Standing President of the National Commission for the Advancement of Women and Mother and Child (NCAWMC) emphasized on the importance of joint action to address the emerging issues, and to prevent progress from rolling back.

She said: “The need for sustained and increased investment in gender equality and in preventing and responding to gender-based violence is clearer than ever. These efforts are not just about protecting women and girls—they are about building a stronger, more prosperous nation for all. The economic, social, and human costs of inaction are too high, and the potential benefits of investing in gender equality are immense, not only for the individuals directly affected, but for the country as a whole.”

Another joint programme discussed in the meeting is the collaboration between UNFPA, International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and relevant stakeholders to empower youth by building inclusive futures, enhancing the skills in line with job market demand, and promoting sustainable livelihoods in Laos.

Monexay Laomoaxong, Secretary General of Lao Youth Union emphasized the importance of investing in the youth who constitute 60 percent of the Lao population.

He stated: “Equipping young people with essential skills is not vital only for personal growth but also for national development. To accelerate national growth, poverty reduction and realize inclusive growth where everyone is not left behind, Laos need strong skillful workforces to drive its national development agenda and realize its commitment on sustainable development goals,”

Speaking at the meeting, Bakhodir Burkhanov, United Nation (UN) Resident Coordinator underscored the collaborative nature of the joint programmes: “These programmes were developed in close consultation with national counterparts including relevant Lao authorities with the aim to address urgent national priorities, as well as to support Laos in achieving the SDGs in a more integrated and effective way.”

He also reiterated the importance of UN coordination and collective action in achieving the 2030 Agenda:

“The Declaration on Future Generations reminds us that the choices we make today will shape the future. As we gather today for this joint purpose, I encourage all of us to think critically, discuss openly, and plan strategically. Above all, we must act together—leveraging our collective resources, expertise, and determination to ensure that no one is left behind and that we reach those who are furthest behind.”

These joint UN programs, developed by UNFPA, UNICEF, UN-Habitat, ILO and UNESCO, under the leadership and coordination of the Resident Coordinator Office and in close partnership with the government of Laos were presented for consideration and feedback to development partners and relevant national stakeholders.