OP-ED: A New Chapter for Laos – Harnessing Global Expertise for Local School Meals

By Phout Simmalavong, Minister of Education and Sports, Laos and Marc-Andre Prost, World Food Program (WFP) Representative and Country Director in Laos, with inputs from the Embassy of France to Laos.

Laos is at a pivotal moment in our journey to improve child nutrition and education. This September, we signed the declaration to join the School Meals Coalition, a global alliance dedicated to enhancing child nutrition, education and wellbeing through comprehensive school meal programs. By joining the School Meals Coalition, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to the well-being of our children, but also opening a new door to a world of knowledge, innovation and collaboration that we hope will transform our National School Lunch Program.

School meals are amongst the most powerful essential services in the health and nutrition sector that we can provide to our children. Studies suggest that returns from school meal programs are substantial, up to USD 8 for every dollar invested. Children benefiting from school meals stay in school for an additional half year longer than their peers without school meals . These programs not only improve education outcomes, but they are also instrumental in improving the nutrition and health of our children, while helping families fight food insecurity.

School meals have been on our mind for over two decades. Since 2010, we have had a national program, and the 2020ies marked tangible commitments with funds allocated from the national budget, as well as a dedicated decree on promoting school lunch was issued by the government of Laos in 2022. Today, nearly 250,000 children eat healthy food in about one quarter of all primary schools in Laos.

Of course, our goal is to provide school meals to all children across our country.

We are committed to this goal because we now understand that school meals are more than just food — they are a powerful tool to combat malnutrition, improve education outcomes and foster sustainable development. Ensuring that every child receives a nutritious meal at school is both an urgent priority and a long-term investment in our nation’s future and human capital.

Now is the time to move forward. Today, some families encounter difficulties to meet their food needs. The National School Lunch Program is invaluable for these families, and we need all hands on deck to stabilize and empower existing school meals structures, at the same time continuing to expand them.

This is where we think the School Meals Coalition can help us. Launched in September 2021, during the United Nations Food Systems Summit, by France and the United Nations WFP, and now co-chaired by France alongside Finland and Brazil, its goal is to ensure that all children receive a nutritious meal at school every day by 2030. The inaugural global summit of the School Meals Coalition took place in Paris in October 2023, under the high patronage of the French President.

The Coalition represents a global alliance of nearly 100 countries committed to making nutritious school meals a universal right by 2030. Its members come from all continents and represent every stage of development, including countries with decades of successful school meals implementation. By aligning with this Coalition, Laos will benefit from their collective experiences and innovations. We will learn from their successes and challenges, adapting best practices to our local context.

One of the most significant opportunities that this membership offers is the chance to shift towards buying the food we supply to our schools locally, by creating a link between local farmers and schools. Most countries with functioning, sustainable school meals programs rely on this concept, because it supports local farmers and reduces dependency on external food sources, while also promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The recently launched ASEAN Minimum Standards for School Nutrition includes one standard on local procurement to sustain food supply in schools.

Our participation in the Coalition will accelerate our existing efforts in creating a local supply chain to schools, enabling us to promote low-carbon diets that are not only healthier for our children, but also better for the planet. We strongly believe that climate action must be at the heart of our school meals strategy. By adopting sustainable agricultural practices and promoting diets rich in local, seasonal produce, we can reduce the carbon footprint of our school meals, while supporting our farmers and helping to preserve our environment.

School meals also play a critical role in empowering women, who make up the majority of the workforce involved in preparing and serving these meals. As we expand and enhance the quality of our program, we must continue to support these women with decent pay, training and opportunities for advancement, recognizing their vital role they play in improving our children’s health and education.

What this all means is that, with the help of the School Meals Coalition, our schools have the potential to drive poverty reduction and development for the whole of our country, kicking off a cycle of demand and supply that can lift rural communities out of poverty. This, in turn, will ensure a strong workforce for the coming years.

Joining the School Meals Coalition is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to build a stronger, healthier and more educated society. It is a commitment to our children, our communities and our planet. By harnessing global expertise and embracing innovation, we are confident that Laos can create a school meals program that is locally rooted, climate-friendly and transformative for generations to come.

This article was published on the occasion of Laos’ participation in the Southeast Asia School Meals Summit, held in Siem Reap, Cambodia on 18-20 November.