ASEAN Policy Forum Paves Way for Transformative Education Reforms

Laos hosted the ASEAN Policy Forum on Higher Education 2024 in Vientiane Capital from 11 to 12 November, bringing together representatives from ASEAN member states, the European Union, and other global partners to foster collaboration, dialogue, and innovation in higher education.

Panel Discussions on Education Challenges

On the first day, a panel discussion took center stage, featuring experts from government, private enterprises, and international organizations. The discussions addressed pressing global education challenges, focusing on strategies to improve the quality and accessibility of higher education while enhancing international cooperation.

The Minister of Education and Sports of Laos, Phout Simmalavong, chaired the meeting and highlighted the role of higher education in shaping ASEAN’s future.

“This forum is not only a platform for dialogue but also a vital part of our commitment to addressing challenges in higher education,” he stated, highlighting the need to ensure that every student in ASEAN has access to the resources and support necessary for success.

Adding to the discourse, Lawan Vongkhamsan, Director General of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports, emphasized advancing internationalization in Lao higher education. His priorities included enhancing student mobility, improving credit transfer systems, ensuring the recognition of academic qualifications, and promoting cross-border collaborative research.

The official also called for modernizing university management tools and accelerating digital transformation in the education sector to elevate regional cooperation and educational standards.

The European Union’s support for ASEAN education was also a key highlight. Veerle Smet, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Laos, outlined the SCOPE Higher Education Programme, which has been allocated EUR 9.3 million (USD 9.8 million).

“This initiative seeks to strengthen people-to-people ties and foster deeper cooperation between ASEAN and the EU in key areas such as education, science, and culture,” said Veerle Smet, explaining that this particular commitment is aligned with the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership (2023-2027).

Mobility, Regional Integration, and Academic Recognition

On the second day, the forum shifted its focus to improving mobility, regional integration, and recognition within higher education systems.

Discussions revolved around streamlining qualification frameworks, expanding student exchange programs, and building strategic partnerships between ASEAN and European universities.

Maria Yarosh, a Researcher and Project Manager at the Tuning Academy, University of Groningen, introduced a collaborative project with the ASEAN University Network.

This initiative involves 27 universities from seven ASEAN countries and concentrates on aligning qualification frameworks in key fields like engineering and medicine, standardizing student workloads for seamless credit transfers, and adopting “authentic assessment” to ensure graduates possess the competencies required in the workforce.

These efforts aim to promote student mobility and unify educational standards across ASEAN, fostering greater integration and recognition of academic achievements across borders.

The ASEAN Policy Forum on Higher Education 2024 concluded with a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the region’s educational systems, paving the way for future advancements.