Lao National Assembly Opens 8th Ordinary Session to Address Key National Challenges

The 9th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened its 8th Ordinary Session on 18 November in Vientiane. Under the leadership of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, the assembly convened to address mounting economic pressures, educational reforms, and constitutional updates, aiming to navigate the country through pressing national challenges.

The session, attended by prominent figures including President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, will run until 11 December to deliberate on pressing national issues and policies.

The assembly will review the government’s progress on the implementation of the 2024 socio-economic development plan and discuss key topics, including education reforms, state budget allocation, constitutional amendments, and solutions to economic challenges.

Among the issues raised are inflation, which has averaged 24.4 percent this year, far exceeding the target of 9 percent, and the delays in resolving domestic and foreign debts.

During the first 10 months of this year, the government collected a total of LAK 46.174 billion (USD 2.9 million) in revenue, achieving 92 percent of the annual plan and representing 15.72 percent of GDP. This marks a significant 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Projections for 2024 are optimistic, with expectations to collect over LAK 55 trillion (USD 2.4 billion), surpassing the annual target by 10 percent and equaling 18.76 percent of GDP—above the Council Resolution target of 17 percent.

Moreover, lawmakers will also examine reports on drug control measures, national human resource development, and the performance of government ministries and agencies.

Additionally, constitutional amendments and legislative updates will be debated, with nine laws on the agenda, including the new Housing Law and Labor Skills Development Law, as well as amendments to the Education Law, Banking Law, and the Law on the Development and Protection of Women.

The agenda also addressed ongoing issues in agriculture and infrastructure. Challenges such as the incomplete development of irrigation systems, delays in road repairs, and limited progress in domestic production for import substitution were highlighted. These issues continue to hinder economic recovery and growth.

In the education sector, reports revealed growing concerns over rising dropout rates, decreased school enrollments, and persistent malnutrition among children under five years old, with many falling below standard weight and height benchmarks. Efforts to modernize the education system remain a focus, as lawmakers look to improve access and quality in schools across the country.

In addition, the meeting addressed leadership changes. Thongsavanh Phomvihane, formerly Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, has been appointed as Laos’ new Minister of Foreign Affairs, while his predecessor Saleumxay Kommasith transitions to the Prime Minister’s Office.

As the session progresses, members of the National Assembly will listen to explanations from government officials and related parties, aiming to address unresolved issues and set plans for the coming year. With the assembly set to conclude on 11 December, the outcomes are expected to shape Laos’ strategies for tackling its economic and social challenges in 2025.