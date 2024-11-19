Creative Learning Program Sparks Change in Classrooms Nationwide, Engaging Over 27,000 of Malaysia’s Students and Teachers

Launched in 2022, Score A aims to make education accessible and engaging through creative teaching methods. Supported by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, this initiative focuses on empowering teachers and students with innovative tools tailored to different learning needs. By fostering inclusive education, Score A helps teachers and students bridge learning gaps, creating a platform that empowers students of all learning styles to succeed.

This year’s program featured a competition themed “Sustainable Evolution: Advancing ESG in Industries,” focusing on how Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles drive innovation in key sectors such as the automotive industry, manufacturing, healthcare and fintech. Students participated in four different missions designed to challenge their ability to think critically about sustainability in these transforming industries. The event culminated in the Score A Creative Learning Student Olympiad Grand Finale 2024, held at AVANTÉ Hotel, Petaling Jaya, where the top 10 students from primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary categories competed for the prestigious Top Student title.

Championing Future Leaders

This year’s Top Student of Category B (13 to 15 years old), Liu Huan Xuan from SMK Chung Hua, Kuching, who has participated in the Score A program for the past two years, shared the profound impact it’s had on her studies. “The creative techniques we learned have not only made studying more enjoyable but have also helped me improve my grades, especially in subjects I used to find challenging. My favourite method, river-flow note taking, has helped me break down complex topics in a way that makes sense. These tools have boosted my confidence in the classroom, making me more engaged and motivated to participate. Winning the Student Olympiad has shown me what I’m capable of, and now I even help my classmates use these techniques to succeed, too.”



Miss Lo Ming Jun, a physics teacher from SMK Methodist, Sibu, who has incorporated Score A methods into her classroom over the past three years, noted, “Score A has completely transformed how my students approach learning. I’ve seen students who struggled to focus now enthusiastically participate, thanks to techniques like mind mapping and creative notetaking. Each student has a unique learning style, so it’s crucial for teachers to adapt their methods to make learning more engaging and enjoyable. This program has reached students who traditional methods couldn’t engage, and I’ve seen their grades and motivation improve significantly. Watching students take pride in their creative work and feel successful in subjects they once found daunting has been incredibly rewarding.”

Faber-Castell plans to further expand the Score A programme to ensure it remains an effective, invaluable resource for both students and educators that is attuned to student needs. To this end, the programme will continuously integrate innovative learning tools and strategies that will support diverse learning styles.