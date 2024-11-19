Laos Welcomes Over Five Million Tourists in 2024, Generating Over USD 1 Billion

Laos has recorded over five million tourists this year, exceeding expectations and generating more than USD 1 billion in revenue, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone announced on 18 November.

According to the PM, domestic tourist numbers surpassed the target by 27 percent, reflecting the success of the Visit Laos Year 2024 campaign.

Sonexay also credited the surge in tourist arrivals to the Laos-China Railway, which connects key destinations like Vang Vieng, Luang Prabang, and Oudomxay. From adventure activities to UNESCO-listed heritage sites, these provinces offer attractions that have made them top tourist destinations.

To complement these developments, tourism authorities have worked to enhance services at hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants, while adding new facilities at tourist sites.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister emphasized plans to further promote tourism by targeting specific groups and strengthening collaboration between public and private sectors. Efforts will focus on improving roads, tourist attractions, and facilities, while modernizing tourism management.

Beyond the convenience of the railway, Laos’s distinctive natural and cultural offerings have drawn global attention. For instance, the river trips in Nam Et-Phou Louey National Park have earned widespread acclaim, with Condé Nast Traveler ranking the park among the world’s top 10 best night safaris in February 2023.

Laos’s dedication to sustainable tourism has also garnered international recognition. Luang Prabang, known for its rich cultural heritage, received an award in the 2024 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories for its commitment to responsible tourism and cultural preservation. The award will be formally presented in Chile from 10 to 12 December.

With plans to improve infrastructure and diversify offerings, Laos is set to attract even more visitors in the years ahead.