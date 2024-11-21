Melbourne Teenager Bianca Jones Dies After Laos Methanol Poisoning

ABC News – Melbourne teenager Bianca Jones has died in hospital in Thailand after consuming methanol-laced drinks during a backpacking holiday in Laos.

Thai police have confirmed to the ABC that the cause of the 19-year-old’s death was methanol poisoning, and that Jones had a high concentration of it in her blood.

Jones and her friend Holly Bowles became critically ill after consuming the drinks in Vang Vieng in Laos last week.

Jones was taken to hospital in Udon Thani in Thailand, near the border with Laos, and Bowles was taken to a separate hospital in Bangkok.

In a statement published by the Herald Sun newspaper, Jones’s family said their “beloved daughter and sister” had passed away.

“She was surrounded by love, and we are comforted by the knowledge that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us,” the family said.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love, and prayers we’ve received from across Australia.”

The families of Jones and Bowles flew to Thailand and have spent the past few days by their bedsides.

An American and two Danish tourists have also died in the suspected mass poisoning, which left up to 14 people violently ill.

Vang Vieng is a small town north of the Laotian capital Vientiane, which is a popular tourist destination for backpackers.

Jones’s family has been at her bedside at a hospital in Udon Thani, in Thailand’s north near the border with Laos.

In a statement released earlier this week, the family said she and Ms Bowles had been on a “dream getaway”.

“They were filled with joy and had such incredible adventures ahead of them,” the family said.

‘Every parent’s very worst fear’

Goldstein MP Zoe Daniel, the local member for the area both Jones and Bowles are from, said she was sending her love to both families.

“They are suffering pain that no-one should have to experience,” she said.

“To the families of these two young Aussie girls who just headed off on an adventure together, I know that so many members of our community are connected to these girls, to these families.

“I feel your grief. Our hearts are broken.”

She said that Holly’s parents remain by her bedside in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paused Question Time to inform the parliament that the Department of Foreign Affairs had confirmed Jones’s death.

“Our first thoughts in this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss,” he said.

“This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure.”

He expressed hope that Holly Bowles would recover well.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong also offered her sympathies to the Jones family.

“Drink spiking and methanol poisoning are far too common in too many parts of the world, so at this time I would say to parents of young people, please have a conversation about risks, please inform yourselves, please let’s work together to ensure this tragedy doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Football club to gather to remember Bianca as hope remains for Holly

Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles played in Beaumaris Football Club’s U18 premiership team in 2022.

Club president Nick Heath said he spoke to a representative of the Jones family this afternoon, who said her parents had been told all medical options had been exhausted and there was no chance Jones would have regained consciousness.

‘They had to make that horrible decision that no family should have to make where they had to turn off the life support of Bianca,” Heath said.

He said all of her extended family had travelled to Thailand and were at her bedside when she died.

“It could have happened to any of our kids. That’s the reality of this situation,” Heath said.

“If we all take five minutes to walk in the parents’ shoes, that’s enough to cause huge torment to most of us, let alone having to live through it. Quite frankly I don’t even want to have to think about that.”

Heath said the girls’ U18 teammates had gathered on Wednesday night.

“We’re now just channelling all of our good thoughts and good wishes Holly’s way.”

Another gathering of the wider playing group was planned for Friday night.

“It was meant to be a season launch but we’re offering it as an optional gathering of players just to come together and be together at this time, and just lean on each other.”

The club will also organize a fundraiser to help the Jones family with their expenses.