Non-Thai Nationals in Laos to Apply for E-Visa Only Starting from January 2025

According to the official announcement from the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane on 18 November, noted that non-Thai nationals in Laos who intend to travel to Thailand for tourism purposes or work within 60 days must apply for all types of visas only through the e-Visa system and are confirmed to make payments in cash with Thai Baht at the Consular Section of the Royal Thai Embassy, and was set to begin on 1 January 2025.

It will take approximately 10 to 15 working days (if all required documents are completely checked) starting from the date of visa fee payment and the embassy will accept visa applications in the current system (on site document format) up until 20 November.

To prepare for the transition to the e-Visa service, The Embassy will not accept any visa applications from 21 to 31 December.

Lao people visiting Thailand for less than 60 days, can travel normally without applying for an e-Visa.