HKPC Wins Gold Award in Government PR Category at 20th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 November 2024 – The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) recently won the. This accolade recognises HKPC’s outstanding efforts in promoting New Productive Forces. The award ceremony took place on 15 November in Beijing. Ms Karen FUNG, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, InnoPreneur (SME & Startup Growth) and FutureSkills of HKPC, accepted the award from Mr Maxim BEHAR, President of the World Communication Forum Association and winner of this year’s “Outstanding Achievement Award”.

The China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations, established by the China International Public Relations Association in 1993, is the most authoritative event in the national PR industry. Modelled after the International Public Relations Association’s “Golden World Awards for Excellence in Public Relations”, the competition aims to recognise the best PR cases and promote the professionalisation, standardisation, and internationalisation of the national PR industry. This year’s competition attracted participation from Fortune 500 companies, government departments, and public relations agencies worldwide, awarding prizes in 18 categories such as “Telling China’s Story”, “Government Public Relations”, and “Technology Communication”. The winning organisations include multinational technology companies, international organisations such as UNICEF, and nine institutions from Hong Kong. Besides HKPC, the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort also won gold awards in different categories. The judges highly praised HKPC’s award-winning project “Foster New Productive Forces, Achieve New Industrialisation — ‘Innovation Reshapes Everything'”, noting that it employed a diverse range of techniques and in-depth success story sharing to promote Hong Kong’s proactive development of New Productive Forces in alignment with national development strategy, fostering new industrialisation. This approach has received positive feedback.

Ms Karen FUNG, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of HKPC, said, “We are deeply honoured that our efforts in promoting New Productive Forces have been recognised by this highly esteemed award within the public relations community nationwide. Last month, HKSAR Chief Executive Mr John LEE visited HKPC and praised our initiatives in carrying out new industrialisation projects and supporting SMEs. We will continue to provide comprehensive support for SMEs, focusing on the four key elements: innovation, high quality, green initiatives, and talent, to strengthen the ‘Hong Kong Got Industries’ momentum. HKPC will also enhance publicity and promotion efforts, share the innovation and technology stories of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong, and fully support the Government’s development of New Productive Forces.”

HKPC’s award-winning case promotes New Productive Forces through a wide array of online and offline, indoor and outdoor channels, delivering multi-angle, in-depth, and immersive content. This includes the production of a series of industrial transformation stories under “Hong Kong Got Industries” and the “Innovation Reshapes Everything” microfilm, aimed at inspiring the public and the younger generation. The “Future Manufacturing Hall”, which opened in July this year, showcases the revolutionary “Microfactory” concept, advanced manufacturing technologies for establishing smart production lines, and the development of New Productive Forces. FM Hall also highlights Hong Kong’s advantages in innovative technology and new industrialisation through successful case studies.

As a nationwide leader in innovative, market-driven research and development (R&D) internationally, specialising in leading technologies and all-rounded manufacturing services, HKPC is dedicated to strengthening Hong Kong’s role in New Productive Forces. HKPC will keep deepening cooperation with domestic and international research institutions and universities, enhance technology transfer and commercialisation, and provide international certification services to help enterprises leverage Hong Kong’s advantages to explore overseas markets. Through our strengthened collaboration with institutions like Zhongguancun and the Yangtze River Delta National Technology Innovation Center, HKPC aspires to establish a national-level technology transfer and commercialisation platform in Hong Kong, a regional intellectual property trade and management centre, and helping Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises explore ASEAN and other “Belt and Road” markets.

To watch HKPC receiving the award at the ceremony, please click the following link: http://u.hkpc.org/bhw

For more information about the 20th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations, please visit: http://www.prawards.com.cn/ (Simplified Chinese only)

About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity excellence through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. As a nationwide leader in innovative, market-driven research and development (R&D) internationally, specialising in leading technologies and all-rounded manufacturing services, HKPC promotes new industrialisation in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and facilitates the development of new productive forces, leveraging innovation and technology (I&T), as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises, enabling them to achieve resources and productivity utilisation, effectiveness and cost reduction, and enhance competitiveness in both local and overseas marketplace. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to develop applied technology solutions for value creation. It also benefits a variety of sectors through product innovation, technology transfer, and commercialisation, bringing enormous business opportunities ahead. HKPC’s world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades.

In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment, and strengthens talent nurturing and Hong Kong’s competitiveness with FutureSkills training for enterprises and academia to enhance digital capabilities and STEM competencies.

For more information, please visit HKPC’s website: www.hkpc.org/en.