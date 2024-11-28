Textile Treasures of Laos: A Celebration of Culture, Craft

Silk weaving in Laos has been a cherished tradition for generations. In rural areas, girls often begin learning the craft before the age of ten, guided by their mothers and grandmothers.

They weave traditional patterns onto garments like the Sinh and other traditional clothing, as well as everyday apparel.

The hand-woven patterns vary, with popular designs featuring animals like the elephant and lion, each holding deep spiritual significance.

To celebrate this cultural heritage, Vientiane has organized a “Textile Treasures of Laos Exhibition,” which is open from 23 October, 2024, to 28 February, 2025, at the Traditional Laos Silk Residence in Xiengyuen Village, Chanthabouly District.

This symposium aims to highlight Laos’ silk weaving and its cultural importance. It brings together artists, designers, researchers, and textile lovers from all over the world to share knowledge and work together to preserve traditional textile arts. The event will have speakers from different fields, including experts in natural dyes and museum curators.

Head Clothes

This pattern, featuring Naga and bird motifs, is over 100 years old and belongs to the Tai Daeng ethnic group from Houaphanh Province. It was once commonly worn as a headpiece in their daily life. The fabric is handwoven silk, dyed with natural colors, and crafted using both discontinuous and continuous supplementary weft techniques.

Hmong Traditional Dress

This Hmong Traditional dress from Xaysomboun Province is approximately 90 years old, representative as pleated skirt hemp wax resists applique with natural dye.

Yaru Traditional Dress

A 60 years old Sinh from the Yaru ethnic group in Champasak Province, showcasing detailed geometric motifs woven with backstrap loom techniques and faced cotton.

The Textile Treasures of Laos Exhibition emphasized Lao tradition through the pattern of traditional clothes, it shows the significance of practices of Lao women that handed from ancestors pass through their family. The exhibition opens daily from 9am – 6pm until 28 February 2025.