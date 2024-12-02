CS Tech Introduces Hong Kong’s First Carbon Capture System

Transforming CO2 Emissions into Valuable Resources Actively Fostering Circular Economy Initiatives in Asia



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2024 – Climate change is an emerging global challenge today. In addition to energy conservation and waste reduction, the world is actively developing methods to reduce industrial emissions to achieve carbon neutrality. As an international metropolis in Asia, Hong Kong plays an indispensable role in sustainable development. CS Tech Solution Limited (CS Tech), a leading innovator in the local carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies, has assembled Hong Kong’s first carbon capture system. Through integrating proprietary pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology from the United Kingdom with CS Tech’s self-developed equipment, the comprehensive CCU system efficiently transforms industrial CO2 emissions and waste into valuable resources, actively mitigating carbon emissions and promoting a circular economy.

Leading CCU technology to permanently sequester CO2 in concrete blocks

Amid the climate change crisis, the urgency to reduce emissions has become evident. Worldwide, extensive research is ongoing to explore various avenues for reducing carbon emissions, with a notable emphasis on carbon capture as a key focal point for future mitigation endeavours. Point source capture, compared to other methods such as direct air capture, offers a more energy-efficient and cost-effective approach. Remarkably, with the recent advancement and maturity of CCU technologies in foreign countries, CS Tech has introduced Hong Kong’s first carbon capture system, integrating advanced technology from the United Kingdom to the region. In addition to its energy efficiency, the system’s compact size makes it ideal for implementation in the Asian region. The captured CO2 is sourced from a dedicated biochar production facility. Leveraging the construction industry’s widespread use of wooden pallets for material transportation, CS Tech converts these pallets into biochar using specialized equipment. CO2 emissions produced during biochar production are captured and incorporated into concrete blocks through CS Tech’s proprietary injection system, securely sequestering the CO2 within the blocks. This comprehensive process not only efficiently reduces carbon emissions but also transforms industrial waste into raw materials for concrete blocks, fostering a circular economy. The application of this CCU technology can extend to ready-mix concrete and related products, diversifying the market for innovative, low-carbon construction materials.

Value-added to low-carbon intensity construction materials through carbon credit

The reduced carbon emissions during the production of low-carbon intensity construction materials through carbon capture and utilization technology can be accurately calculated. CS Tech is closely collaborating with the Hong Kong Carbon Trading Centre (HKCTC) to actively engage in the development of methodologies for carbon credit certification. Carbon credits, validated by independent verification bodies, are tradable on carbon markets. Hence, construction materials with low-carbon intensity can create added value through carbon credits.

Factory Tour with Singapore Waste Management and Recycling Association (WMRAS) to promote the exchange of CCU technology in Asia

To drive local research and development in carbon reduction, CS Tech had the privilege of hosting the Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore (WMRAS) in Hong Kong to showcase their carbon capture and utilization system. Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore, along with representatives of Singapore’s sustainability experts, visited CS Tech’s Research & Development Centre in Tuen Mun, to explore future trends in carbon management and work together towards achieving net-zero emissions.

About CS Tech Solution Limited

CS Tech Solution Limited (CS Tech) is a leading innovator in carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies, with a focus on the Asian market. Committed to advancing cutting-edge technology, CS Tech transforms CO2 emissions into valuable resources, actively fostering the growth of a circular economy.

CS Tech’s mission is to offer sustainable and cost-effective carbon capture and utilization (CCU) solutions to diverse industries, efficiently reducing carbon emissions and achieving net zero goals.