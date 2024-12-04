Hong Kong Design Centre’s New Landmark ‘DX design hub’ Holds Launching Party

Opens to the Public on December 4 Sparking Inspiration With a Line-up of Design Events



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 December 2024 – Hong Kong Design Centre’s (HKDC) new landmark, DX design hub (the Hub) successfully concluded its Launching Party today. The celebratory event was attended by guests comprising of top government officials, business leaders and Mainland and France delegations. The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is responsible for strategy formulation, coordination, and supervision of the Hub while HKDC is responsible for operating the Hub.

To ensure the success of the DX design hub launching party, all partners have played pivotal roles, including the Lead Sponsor, CCIDA; Venue Partner, Urban Renewal Authority; 5G Strategic Partner, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited; Media Partner, Timeout; Online Promotion Partner, Timable; and Strategic Lifestyle Media Partner, Trip.com Group.

Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC shared: “The ‘D’ in DX design hub stands for design and diversified design disciplines, while ‘X’ signifies ‘multiply’ and ‘crossover’. The launch of DX design hub is an important milestone for Hong Kong Design Centre. We hope that through DX design hub, we can foster communications and collaborative partnerships across the various creative and design fields, as well as between the wider creative design industry and the business sector. This will enrich Hong Kong’s creative culture, and encourage problem-solving and decision-making through design thinking, thereby amplifying the power and ubiquity of design throughout our society. DX design hub will create a space for everyone to immerse themselves in design and creativity, and offer emerging designers and creative workers opportunities for development and showcasing their talents.”

Mr. Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, shared: ‘We hope that DX design hub would become a creative anchor and tourist landmark in Hong Kong, bringing new vitality into the city’s design and fashion industries. With the release of Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development from HKSAR government last weeke, stting a clear vision and direction for the future development of cultural arts and creative industries in Hong Kong, We look forward to Hong Kong Design Centre continuing to support the HKSAR government to promote the robust development and industrialisation of the creative sector, further enhancing the influence of Hong Kong’s design and fashion industries on the international stage, and consolidating Hong Kong’s role East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.’

Industry Associations and Sectors Join Hands to Foster Innovation and Exchange

At the launching event, HKDC is delighted to announce a momentous step towards enhanced industry collaborations through the DX design hub by signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with different industry associations and sectors, signifying a commitment to foster innovation, exchange, and development within the design community.

Among the signatories are distinguished organizations such as ECI Awards, Graphic Arts Association of Hong Kong, Golden Mouse Award, Guangzhou Baiyun District Guangzhou Design Capital Promotion Association, Guangzhou 4A Integrated Marketing Communication Committee, Hong Kong Architecture Centre, Hong Kong Association for VR AR, Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association, International eXperience Design Committee, Royal Institute of British Architects (Hong Kong Chapter), The Professional Validation Council of Hong Kong Industries, Textile Council Of Hong Kong, and Trip.com Group, all of whom have also joined this collaboration.

A New Design Landmark in Sham Shui Po

As a hub for both design talents and general public, DX design hub shoulders the important task of inspiring design creativity. Its design and ethos honours the rich and multicultural heritage of the Sham Shui Po district as a traditional hotspot for clothing and textile wholesale and retail. It aims to inject positive momentum into the fashion and creative design industries by striving towards three main objectives: nurture emerging design talent and fashion designers in Hong Kong; leverage Sham Shui Po’s heritage to become a focal point for design and fashion both within the district and throughout the city; and further the development of tourism in Sham Shui Po.

Located at 280 Tung Chau Street, Sham Shui Po, the Hub spans five levels from the ground floor to the fourth floor and occupies a total area of 3,600 square meters. The fourth floor will serve as the headquarters for HKDC, while the ground floor to the second floor comprise the publicly accessible zones: The Square, The Fashion-Pop, The Gallery, The Box, The Design Museum, The Annex and The Steps. Designated zones on the third floor, including The Lounge, The Barn, and The Fashion Spotlight will function as a comprehensive resource centre for the design community. The wide-ranging facilities in the Hub will support a diverse programme of transdisciplinary design-related activities such as exhibitions, workshops and seminars. These facilities aim to make design more accessible to the public, facilitate communications and resource sharing within the design and creative sectors, and cultivate creative and collaborative opportunities for society at large.

Opening to the public on 4 December, the Hub will be kicking off numerous design-related programmes from the time being to next year. Its key programme, the ‘GBA Creative Fortnight‘, will take place from 3 to 16 December, a two-week long event dedicated to amplifying Hong Kong’s design prowess and sparking collaborations throughout the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with exhibitions, product showcases, fashion shows, design business matchmaking events, and a host of other engaging activities. Together with the opening of the Business of Design Week 2024 Summit on 4 December, alongside a series of design-related activities organized by the HKDC throughout December, a vibrant atmosphere of creativity and design will be brought to the city of Hong Kong.

Besides the GBA Creative Fortnight, other upcoming events taking place at the Hub include:

Permanent Exhibition：Hong Kong Design Ecology Date: Launching from 3 December 2024 An exhibition presents the unique, diverse, and vibrant facets of Sham Shui Po, co-created with artists, students, and community members Fashion Exhibition: Takuma Fujisaki’s Mogols: Hong Kong Fashion Collaboration with FIP & DIP Date: 7 December 2024 to 6 March 2025 ​ A collaborative exhibition between acclaimed Japanese pop culture artist Takuma Fujisaki’s beloved Mogol characters, and 12 FDIP local Hong Kong fashion designers. Immersive Experience: Convergence Date: 3 December 2024 – 28 February 2025 An exhibition offering visitors a visual journey into the hybrid design culture and design legacy of Hong Kong and Asia, where ‘Old meets New,’ ‘East meets West,’ and ‘Future influenced by legacy’.​ Design Exhibition: Design Pulse Asia Date: 13 December 2024 to 30 June 2025 A half-year-long exhibition delves into the unique heritages, diverse trajectories, and cultural exchanges shaping Asia’s design landscape. Creative Installation: BEing Date：3 December 2024 – 30 April 2025 The exhibition showcases the unique, diverse, and vibrant aspects of Sham Shui Po, emphasizing community participation by inviting artists, students, and residents to collaborate in the creation process.



Visitor Information

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday: 10:00 – 19:00 Operating hours may vary for some venues due to special events. Please check with each venue for the most up-to-date information. Location: DX design hub

280 Tung Chau Street, Sham Shui Po

About DX design hub

Operated by Hong Kong Design Centre, DX design hub in Sham Shui Po nurtures emerging design talents and fashion designers, fostering creativity and collaboration. Showcasing the synergy between design disciplines, it serves as a vibrant platform for community engagement and creative tourism. The Hub offers exhibition spaces, activity spaces, and a retail area for designers to gain hands-on experience. It functions as a central workstation for HKDC and design-related Associations, leading initiatives to promote fashion and diverse design projects. With a mission to inspire creativity and innovation, we aim to enable the Hub to become the creative anchor in Hong Kong with various specialized zones including The Square, The Fashion-Pop, The Box, The Gallery, The Design Museum, The Annex, The Steps, The Lounge, The Barn and The Fashion Spotlight.

The construction work of the Hub is undertaken by the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), ensuring a state-of-the-art facility that supports our vision. The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is responsible for strategy formulation, coordination, and supervision, guiding the Hub’s initiatives to align with industry needs and aspirations.

About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in leveraging the city’s East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.

To achieve our goals we:

Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (www.ccidahk.gov.hk)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating startups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

