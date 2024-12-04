Zurich Resilience Solutions and GoImpact Capital Partners forge strategic alliance to bolster climate resilience across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 December 2024 – Zurich Resilience Solutions (“ZRS”), the commercial risk advisory and services unit of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), and GoImpact Capital Partners (“GoImpact”) are pleased to announce a strategic alliance aimed at empowering businesses in Asia Pacific to address the growing challenges of climate change.

This collaboration integrates ZRS’ advanced physical climate risk analysis, proprietary climate and financial loss data, and specialized tools with GoImpact’s sustainability education expertise, delivering a comprehensive solution to help businesses identify, assess, and adapt to climate risks.

Enhancing climate resilience with ready-to-go solutions



The partnership offers a ready-to-go suite of solutions that address the urgent need for actionable climate adaptation strategies. Businesses can benefit from:

Data-driven climate risk assessments: ZRS’ proprietary tools to evaluate exposures to physical climate risks like extreme weather and supply chain disruptions.

Climate resilience guidance and training: Support for organisations to build resilience in their assets, operations, and people.

ESG knowledge upskilling: GoImpact’s structured sustainability learning programmes to keep companies informed about market trends and regulatory requirements.

Regulatory reporting support: Assistance in meeting disclosure and reporting requirements related to physical climate risks.

By combining ZRS’ technical expertise with GoImpact’s practical learning resources, the alliance delivers a robust toolkit for businesses to enhance resilience and seize opportunities in the sustainability landscape.

Driving climate resilience and sustainability in business



Initially targeting businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, the strategic alliance aims to address key climate risks such as extreme weather events, supply chain disruptions, and operational vulnerabilities. Leveraging ZRS’ deep knowledge in climate resilience and GoImpact’s strong regional presence in sustainability advocacy, the alliance is well-positioned to empower companies to implement effective climate adaptation solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Amar Rahman, Global Head Climate & Sustainability Solutions, Zurich Resilience Solutions said: “Zurich Resilience Solutions’ partnership with GoImpact highlights the critical role of education in fostering climate resilience. The appetite for implementing effective solutions hinges on understanding the challenges at hand and the potential impact of inaction on business operations.”

“Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate awareness and empower public and private sector entities to take meaningful steps toward sustainability, developing solutions that protect their operations and strengthen their resilience against climate change.”

With better knowledge of the latest ESG trends, organizations can be better positioned to take advantage of market conditions and build a sustainable future for themselves and increase the resilience of the communities in which they operate.

“We are excited about this timely partnership between Zurich Resilience Solutions and GoImpact. Our combined strengths are complementary and form a holistic toolkit of offering on risk assessment, learning and advocacy that bridges a significant market gap, for large corporations and small medium enterprises alike,” said Helene Li, CEO and Co-Founder of GoImpact.

Zurich Resilience Solutions

Zurich Resilience Solutions, the risk advisory business of Zurich Insurance Group, leverages 150 years of industry experience and 75 years of risk engineering expertise to address the risk management needs of both existing and new customers. The unit offers specialized insights, tools, and solutions to help businesses tackle traditional and evolving risks, such as climate change and cybersecurity.

As a global entity, Zurich Resilience Solutions has over 950 risk experts stationed in 40 countries, bringing local expertise and industry specializations to clients worldwide. Its capabilities and solutions are available to any organization seeking a proactive approach to risk management and long-term resilience.

GoImpact Capital Partners

Bridging the great divide between the talk and action, accelerating the Sustainable Development agenda from intention to implementation – GoImpact means impact made easy and actionable.

GoImpact has established significant market footprint on its mission to drive the sustainability agenda forward, bridging the knowledge gap between talk and action. We offer the best ESG learning experience in the market, providing case-based, experiential learning courses which are crafted and delivered by a group of world-class experts in sustainable finance and ESG.

Through its partners network across Asia Pacific which includes regulators, financial institutions and large corporations, delivering online-to-offline initiatives, GoImpact connects stakeholders across sectors and provide learning and advocacy opportunities to drive real change by example for everyone who is keen to understand more about the full spectrum of Sustainability and Resilience agenda.