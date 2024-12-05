Lao Government Bans ‘Tiger’ Vodka, Whiskey in Vang Vieng After Methanol Deaths

The Lao government has issued a ban on the sale of ‘Tiger Vodka’ and ‘Tiger Whiskey’ in all restaurants, grocery stores, and bars in Vang Vieng district, Vientiane Province, following five confirmed deaths caused by methanol poisoning.

The regulation was implemented after the Health Department of Vientiane Province, publicly released a notice on 3 December, stating that the banned beverages contained harmful contaminants. However, the notice did not specify the exact substances responsible for the deaths.

The authorities have yet to identify the exact production source of the contaminated bottles as investigations are underway.

The confirmed deaths so far include two Danish women, two Australian women, and one American man, who fell ill and died after consuming cocktails tainted with methanol. The Danish women and the American man died on 13 November in Vang Vieng, while the Australian women succumbed later in hospitals in Thailand. These fatalities have been linked to contaminated alcohol consumed in the area.

In response, authorities have detained 11 people allegedly linked to Nana Backpacker Hostel, where the victims stayed before falling ill. There are currently no official updates on the status of the detainees.

In addition to the fatalities, reports indicate that 12 other foreign tourists in Vang Vieng were hospitalized after consuming tainted drinks believed to have originated from the same hostel.

While the Lao government has taken urgent measures to ensure public safety by banning the sale of the implicated alcohol brands, further details regarding enforcement and ongoing investigations remain forthcoming.